Oasis announces two more shows for reunion tour

The British band, whose hits include Wonderwall and Don’t Look Back in Anger last played together in 2009.

Oasis has announced two extra concert dates on their comeback tour of Britain and Ireland due to “phenomenal” demand from fans desperate to see the band live for the first time in 15 years.

The British group, whose debut album, Definitely Maybe, was released 30 years ago, split in 2009 when lead guitarist and main songwriter Noel Gallagher said he could no longer work with singer Liam after a string of public spats between the brothers.

The band initially announced 14 shows with the first due to take place in Cardiff in July, followed by nights in Manchester – where the band was formed in 1991 – London, Edinburgh and Dublin. Oasis also added three United Kingdom dates to the tour last week with extra concerts in Manchester, London and Edinburgh.

On Wednesday, the band added two more dates.

“Two extra Wembley Stadium shows have been added due to phenomenal demand,” the band said on X, adding that they would be on September 27 and 28, 2025.

UK 🇬🇧

Two extra Wembley Stadium shows have been added due to phenomenal demand.

Tickets will be sold by a staggered, invitation-only ballot process. Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many UK fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with… pic.twitter.com/Dpfhk49va3 — Oasis (@oasis) September 4, 2024

The chaotic scramble over the weekend for tickets for the original 17 concerts saw dynamic price hikes, hours-long waits online and hopes dashed for some fans by technical glitches.

Dynamic pricing is a strategy in which businesses raise prices in response to high demand.

The price surges also prompted the UK government to pledge a probe into what Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy branded the “depressing” practice.

She promised it would be reviewed as part of the government’s upcoming consultation on consumer protections in ticket sales and resales.

Oasis “at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used” in the sale of tickets for the initial dates, the band said.

In a statement issued to PA Media and cited by the BBC, the band also said decisions on ticketing and pricing were the responsibility of promoters and management.

“Tickets will be sold by a staggered, invitation-only ballot process,” Oasis added on Wednesday.

“Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many UK fans who were unsuccessful in the initial sale with Ticketmaster,” the band noted.

Oasis – whose hits include Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back in Anger and Champagne Supernova – last played together in 2009.

While the Gallagher brothers, now aged 57 and 51, have not performed together since, both regularly perform Oasis songs at their solo gigs. They have also each fired off criticisms of the other in the media.

Announcing the reunion, the band said fans would experience “the spark and intensity” that occurs only when they appear on stage together.