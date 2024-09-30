Japan’s incoming PM Ishiba calls snap vote

Newly-elected Shigeru Ishiba emphasises need for immediate public approval of new administration.

Japan’s incoming prime minister has said he will call snap elections for October 27 after winning his governing party’s leadership.

“It is important for the new administration to be judged by the people as soon as possible,” Shigeru Ishiba said on Monday at a news conference at the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) headquarters in Tokyo.

Ishiba, who was recently elected to lead the party, is due to be confirmed as prime minister by legislators in parliament’s lower house, which is controlled by an LDP coalition, on Tuesday.

The election next month will decide on the makeup of the parliament. The LDP has had a nearly unbroken tenure governing Japan since World War II.

Although not yet in office, Ishiba said he had announced the election date early for the logistical convenience of those who have to prepare on relatively short notice.

On Monday, Ishiba began picking government and party officials to contest the election alongside him.

So far, the cabinet includes two of the premier’s rivals in the leadership race. Katsunobu Kato will be finance minister and Yoshimasa Hayashi will remain chief cabinet secretary, a pivotal post that includes the role of top government spokesman, two sources familiar with the appointments told the Reuters news agency.

A close Ishiba ally, Takeshi Iwaya, a former defence chief, will take over as foreign minister, while Gen Nakatani will return to the Ministry of Defense, a position he held in 2016, said the sources, confirming earlier media reports.

Yoji Muto, a former junior minister, will take charge of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, a separate source said.

Not included in his picks, however, is Sanae Takaichi, the hardline conservative that Ishiba beat by 215 votes to 194 on Friday in the closest leadership election in almost seven decades.

The arch-nationalist would have been the first female prime minister in a country where men still dominate politics and business.

Her absence from the cabinet could make it difficult for Ishiba to manage a fractious ruling group roiled by scandals, which have sapped public support and led to the removal of Fumio Kishida, who resigned as prime minister in August.