Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says 41 killed in Russian missile strike on Poltava

Two ballistic missiles hit an educational facility and nearby hospital, trapping many under the rubble.

Two Russian ballistic missiles struck an educational facility and hospital in central Ukraine’s Poltava city, killing at least 41 people and injuring another 180, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says.

Many people were still trapped under the rubble, Zelenskyy said in a video posted on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The strike appeared to be one of the deadliest carried out by Russian forces since the war began more than 900 days ago on February 24, 2022. There was no immediate confirmation of the attack from Russia.

“One of the buildings of the [Military] Institute of Communications was partially destroyed. People found themselves under the rubble. Many were saved,” Zelenskyy said.

Poltava is located about 350km (200 miles) southeast of the capital, Kyiv. The city is on the main highway and rail route between Kyiv and Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, which is close to the Russian border.

“All necessary services are involved in the rescue operation,” he said, adding that he had ordered “a full and prompt investigation” into the attack.

Zelenskyy pledged that Russia would “surely pay” for the attack.

“We continue to urge everyone in the world who has the power to stop this terror,” he said, calling for a prompt delivery of air defence systems and missiles to the war-torn country.

“Long-range strikes that can protect us from Russian terror are needed now, not later. Every day of delay, unfortunately, means more lost lives,” he added.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence said Poltava was “experiencing a terrible day”.

The missiles hit shortly after the air raid alert sounded, when many people were on their way to a bomb shelter, the ministry said in the statement.

“Thanks to the coordinated work of rescuers and medics, it was possible to save 25 people, 11 of whom were retrieved from under the rubble. Currently, rescuers continue their work,” it said.

Poltava Governor Filip Pronin announced three days of mourning starting on Wednesday.

“A great tragedy for Poltava region and entire Ukraine,” Pronin wrote on Telegram. “The enemy certainly must answer for all [its] crimes against humanity.”

Russian military bloggers said the strike targeted an outdoor ceremony.

Ukrainian MP Maria Bezugla, who regularly criticises Ukraine’s military leadership, blamed high-ranking officials for endangering soldiers by allowing such incidents.

“These tragedies keep repeating themselves. When will it stop?” she posted on Telegram.