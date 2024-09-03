Lebanon’s former central bank chief Riad Salameh arrested

Arrest comes after top prosecutor interrogated Salameh over several financial matters, judiciary officials say.

Lebanon’s former central bank governor, Riad Salameh, has been arrested after a hearing at the country’s judicial palace, according to Lebanese state media.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) said Judge Jamal al-Hajjar, who holds the position of public prosecutor, detained 73-year-old Salameh after interrogating him on Tuesday.

It is the first time Salameh has appeared before Lebanon’s judiciary since he left his post at the end of July last year without a successor.

Salameh was the governor of the central bank, the Banque du Liban, for 30 years. But his final months were marred by allegations of financial crimes including illicit enrichment through public funds by authorities in Lebanon and several other countries.

He is wanted by authorities in France for alleged financial crimes, with Interpol issuing “red notices” targeting him. Lebanon does not extradite its citizens.

He was accused by many in Lebanon of being responsible for the country’s financial crisis since late 2019.

Salameh has repeatedly denied allegations of corruption, embezzlement and illicit enrichment. He insists that his wealth comes from inherited properties, investments and his previous job as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch.

Salameh was questioned on Tuesday by al-Hajjar for over three hours, the Associated Press news agency reported, citing three judicial officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the case with the media.

Salameh was interrogated over several financial matters, including a case in which he allegedly hired a company called Optimum to manipulate financial statements and conceal Lebanon’s haemorrhaging financial losses.

The officials said that Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces transferred Salameh to a more secure prison but did not disclose further details. He is expected to remain in custody while he is interrogated.

“The judiciary has spoken. We respect the judiciary’s decision,” caretaker Justice Minister Judge Henry Khoury said.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati told pan-Arab broadcaster Al-Hadath that the government will not intervene in the case.