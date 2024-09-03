Arrests, violence reported in occupied West Bank as Israeli raids persist

Dozens reported killed, injured and arrested as Israeli forces continue to attack Jenin and Tulkarem refugee camps.

Arrests, violence and destruction have been reported as the Israeli military continued to mount raids across the occupied West Bank.

Israel continued its raid on the Jenin refugee camp for a seventh day on Tuesday while carrying out operations across various parts of the territory. Reports say one civilian was killed and dozens arrested, while Palestinian groups said they are fighting with Israeli forces.

Israel says it has killed 14 fighters in Jenin since it launched the raid last Wednesday and arrested 25 more.

Palestinian health officials said at least 29 people have been killed, including five children.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society reported that 22 people were arrested across the West Bank over the last 24 hours.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) posted a video on X, accusing the Israeli military of blocking its ambulances from reaching the injured in Jenin.

The moment Israeli occupation forces attacked and blocked a Palestine Red Crescent ambulance in the city of #Jenin. #WestBank #IHL pic.twitter.com/b1QD5Idh31 — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) September 3, 2024

The Jenin Battalion of al-Quds Brigades, part of the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, said its fighters are confronting Israeli forces using guns and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

In posts on the Telegram messaging app, it said it had achieved “direct hits” on Israeli troops.

The Associated Press news agency quoted Mohannad Hajj Hussein, a Jenin resident, as saying electricity and water supplies were cut off.

“We are ready to live by candlelight and we will feed our children from our bodies and teach them resistance and steadfastness in this land,” he said. “We will rebuild what the occupation destroyed and we will not kneel.”

To the south in the Tulkarem refugee camp, Israeli forces conducted a raid for the second time this week.

A Palestinian teenager was killed by an Israeli sniper, according to the Wafa news agency, which identified the victim as Mohamed Kanaan.

Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim, reporting from Tulkarem, said the minor was shot in the neck as he was going to a mosque with his father for prayers. His father was injured in the abdomen in the incident, she added.

“Palestinians say Israeli forces have raided the area over and over again and are still there. The roads are empty and people are scared,” she added.

Footage shared online, and verified by Al Jazeera, shows Israeli military vehicles and bulldozers driving on the streets.

According to Wafa, Israeli forces have imposed a curfew on the camp, preventing residents from leaving or entering.

Elsewhere in the West Bank, the Israeli army was reported to have stormed Birzeit University, north of Ramallah, confiscating “properties and publications”.

A young man was injured in a raid in Qalqilya, a city in the northwest of the territory, after Israeli forces opened fire.

Two homes were also demolished by Israeli army bulldozers in the town of az-Zawiya. Five people were arrested in the Hebron towns of Idhna and Beit Ummar.