What is Zelenskyy’s ‘Victory Plan’ against Russia?

Long-range missiles and NATO membership for Ukraine: Here’s more about Zelenskyy’s plan to end the war on Kyiv’s terms.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting the United States to lobby support for Ukraine.

On Thursday, he met US President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris to detail what he has described in recent weeks as his “victory plan” for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

While exact details of Zelenskyy’s victory plan have not yet been made public, the Ukrainian president and his closest aides have revealed parts of it, with other elements reported in sections of the news media.

We take stock of what’s known about Zelenskyy’s blueprint for victory – and break down whether Ukraine’s allies are in agreement:

What is the big picture?

Zelenskyy’s blueprint for Ukraine’s victory is believed to be a five-point plan. In an interview with ABC News, the Ukrainian president described the plan as a “bridge” towards a strong enough negotiating position for Ukraine to force Russia to end the war on Kyiv’s terms.

Specifically, Zelenskyy mentioned Ukraine’s peace plan – which lays out what is acceptable to Kyiv in any future talks with Moscow. Under that plan, Ukraine demands that Russia withdraw from all Ukrainian territory that it currently holds, including parts of the provinces of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk, and all of Crimea. Ukraine’s peace plan demands accountability for the alleged war crimes committed by Russian authorities, led by President Vladimir Putin.

Russia has rejected those terms for negotiations. Zelenskyy told ABC News that Ukraine’s allies, by supporting his victory plan, could help pressure Moscow into joining a peace summit that will discuss Kyiv’s peace plan.

The victory plan, Ukraine has said, has security, political and economic elements.

And, Zelenskyy has emphasised in a series of interviews and public statements in recent days, the plan hinges on the West supporting his demands quickly – over the next three months.

What are the components of the plan?

Invitation to Ukraine to join NATO: Andriy Yermak, Zelenskyy’s chief of staff and effective national security adviser, told the Council on Foreign Relations in New York on Tuesday that one key element of the victory plan was a formal invitation to NATO membership for Ukraine. NATO allies have provided Ukraine with diplomatic and military support over the course of the war.

Andriy Yermak, Zelenskyy’s chief of staff and effective national security adviser, told the Council on Foreign Relations in New York on Tuesday that one key element of the victory plan was a formal invitation to NATO membership for Ukraine. NATO allies have provided Ukraine with diplomatic and military support over the course of the war. Current status: Ukraine is currently a NATO partner country, not a member of the alliance. Already, NATO has dropped some of its traditional procedural steps that other applicants need to go through to secure membership. The alliance has made clear that Ukraine is on an “irreversible” path to membership. But alliance members are sceptical about granting NATO membership while the war with Russia is on, as that would immediately mean that the alliance as a whole would be at war with Moscow. That is why, at its Washington summit in July, NATO declared it would “be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the alliance when allies agree and conditions are met”. Simply put, NATO is not on board with this element of Zelenskyy’s victory plan.

Ukraine is currently a NATO partner country, not a member of the alliance. Already, NATO has dropped some of its traditional procedural steps that other applicants need to go through to secure membership. The alliance has made clear that Ukraine is on an “irreversible” path to membership. But alliance members are sceptical about granting NATO membership while the war with Russia is on, as that would immediately mean that the alliance as a whole would be at war with Moscow. That is why, at its Washington summit in July, NATO declared it would “be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the alliance when allies agree and conditions are met”. Simply put, NATO is not on board with this element of Zelenskyy’s victory plan. Long-range missiles to strike inside Russia: Ukraine has been demanding access to these missiles, to target sites deep within Russia, and has ramped up its pleas following its dramatic incursion into Russia’s Kursk region in August. Zelenskyy has said this demand is a part of the victory plan.

Ukraine has been demanding access to these missiles, to target sites deep within Russia, and has ramped up its pleas following its dramatic incursion into Russia’s Kursk region in August. Zelenskyy has said this demand is a part of the victory plan. Current status: NATO is divided on this demand. While some allies are backing Ukraine, the US and UK are still deliberating the idea and have not yet lifted restrictions on the use of these missiles within Russia. Experts have told Al Jazeera that this is because of the fear of escalation. Putin has warned that Ukraine’s use of these weapons inside Russia would mean, according to Moscow, that NATO is at war with Russia. Ukraine is already using long-range missiles to strike targets in Crimea and other occupied regions inside Ukraine.

NATO is divided on this demand. While some allies are backing Ukraine, the US and UK are still deliberating the idea and have not yet lifted restrictions on the use of these missiles within Russia. Experts have told Al Jazeera that this is because of the fear of escalation. Putin has warned that Ukraine’s use of these weapons inside Russia would mean, according to Moscow, that NATO is at war with Russia. Ukraine is already using long-range missiles to strike targets in Crimea and other occupied regions inside Ukraine. Sustained supply of advanced weapons: Since Russia’s full-fledged invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Kyiv has relied heavily on weapons and military platforms provided by NATO allies. Yet often, Ukraine has had to plead for specific weapons systems for weeks, initially face rejections, and eventually succeed in convincing the US and others on supplies. This, Ukraine has said, reduces the effectiveness of its military counter to Russia, delays its war goals and leads to the loss of lives that could have been saved. According to Bloomberg, the victory plan includes a demand for a sustained supply chain of advanced weapons for Ukraine.

Since Russia’s full-fledged invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Kyiv has relied heavily on weapons and military platforms provided by NATO allies. Yet often, Ukraine has had to plead for specific weapons systems for weeks, initially face rejections, and eventually succeed in convincing the US and others on supplies. This, Ukraine has said, reduces the effectiveness of its military counter to Russia, delays its war goals and leads to the loss of lives that could have been saved. According to Bloomberg, the victory plan includes a demand for a sustained supply chain of advanced weapons for Ukraine. Current status: NATO member nations, including the US, have responded to this criticism over the past two years by insisting that they have tried to expedite military supplies to Ukraine. However, they have so far insisted on treating each demand for weapons on its own merit, instead of committing to a flow of military platforms as and when Ukraine seeks them.

NATO member nations, including the US, have responded to this criticism over the past two years by insisting that they have tried to expedite military supplies to Ukraine. However, they have so far insisted on treating each demand for weapons on its own merit, instead of committing to a flow of military platforms as and when Ukraine seeks them. Membership of the European Union (EU): A clear pathway to EU membership is also part of the victory plan, according to Bloomberg. In an interview with the New Yorker, Zelenskyy said Ukraine currently “stands excluded from the European Union and NATO”.

A clear pathway to EU membership is also part of the victory plan, according to Bloomberg. In an interview with the New Yorker, Zelenskyy said Ukraine currently “stands excluded from the European Union and NATO”. Current status: Ukraine receives financial support from the EU but is not an official member. In February 2022, four days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv applied to become an EU member. It needs to follow seven steps to qualify for membership. Since June 2022, Ukraine has been a candidate for EU membership. As part of the process, it must incorporate EU laws into its domestic legal framework. In June 2024, the EU agreed to start membership negotiations with Ukraine.

Ukraine receives financial support from the EU but is not an official member. In February 2022, four days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv applied to become an EU member. It needs to follow seven steps to qualify for membership. Since June 2022, Ukraine has been a candidate for EU membership. As part of the process, it must incorporate EU laws into its domestic legal framework. In June 2024, the EU agreed to start membership negotiations with Ukraine. Additional economic aid for Ukraine: Zelenskyy and his aides have stressed that the victory plan includes a request for economic support. The World Bank estimates that the country will need $480bn for reconstruction.

Zelenskyy and his aides have stressed that the victory plan includes a request for economic support. The World Bank estimates that the country will need $480bn for reconstruction. Current status: Before Thursday’s meeting, Biden announced a surge in aid totalling nearly $8bn for Ukraine. According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy in Germany, which tracks global aid for Ukraine, Kyiv received 110 billion euros ($123bn) in assistance from Europe between February 2022 and the end of June 2024. It also received 75 billion euros ($84bn) from the US in this period. In addition, Europe had committed 77 billion euros ($86bn) and the US had promised 23 billion euros ($26bn).

Will Zelenskyy also meet Trump?

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump criticised Zelenskyy on Wednesday for not negotiating a peace deal with Russia. He has previously been accused by critics of undermining Ukraine’s ability to win.

Despite this, Trump announced on Friday that he would meet the Ukrainian leader during his US visit.