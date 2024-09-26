New York Mayor Adams charged with taking bribes and illegal campaign funds

The New York City mayor was indicted on United States federal charges that he solicited bribes from Turkish businessmen and officials.

An indictment against New York City Mayor Eric Adams alleges that the leader of the most populous city in the US sought bribes and illegal campaign contributions from foreign sources.

In a five-count indictment revealed on Thursday, Adams was charged with crimes such as conspiracy, wire fraud, and bribery, alleging that he offered favours and influence in exchange for luxury travel and airline benefits. Adams has denied the allegations.

“It’s an unfortunate day. And its a painful day,” Adams said at a press conference. “But inside all of that is a day when we will finally reveal why, for 10 months, I’ve gone through this. And I look forward to defending myself.”

The 57-page indictment alleges that Adams, a former police officer, “solicited and demanded” bribes and accepted various travel benefits from Turkish businessmen and government officials. In exchange, he allegedly pressured city officials to waive safety inspections for a 36-storey Turkish diplomatic facility.

The US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan also alleges that a Turkish official helped facilitate “many straw donations” for the politician’s mayoral campaign, along with travel perks to destinations such as France, China, Sri Lanka, India, Hungary, and Turkey.

Federal agents searched Gracie Mansion, the home of the New York City mayor on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, earlier on Thursday.

While Adams has struck a defiant tone, insisting that he will “continue to do my job as mayor”, the incident has thrown his political future into serious doubt.

At a press conference Adams held on Thursday, protesters chanted “abuse of power” and shouted that he was “corrupt” and an “embarrassment”.

A number of figures are expected to challenge Adams in 2025, if he is able to run for re-election at all. Some leading local politicians, such as progressive Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have already called on him to step down.

“Mayor Adams, like all New Yorkers, deserves due process, the presumption of innocence, and his day in court. However, it is clear that defending himself against serious federal charges will require a significant amount of the time and attention needed to govern this great city,” Brad Lander, a New York City comptroller who could challenge Adams, said in a social media post.

“The most appropriate path forward is for him to step down so that New York City can get the full focus its leadership demands.”