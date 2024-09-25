Indian Kashmir votes in regional polls with return of autonomy at forefront

Indian-administered Kashmir is holding a second round of voting in elections to elect a regional government.

Kashmiris lined up outside polling stations on Wednesday to vote in the first local government election since New Delhi scrapped the semi-autonomous status of the disputed Himalayan territory in 2019.

Security was high as the region’s 8.7 million registered voters prepared for the second round. Polling stations opened at 7am (01:30 GMT), authorities said.

Turnout is expected to be high, unlike in past elections when separatists opposing Indian rule and demanding independence or a merger with neighbouring Pakistan, boycotted polls.

A high unemployment rate and anger at the 2019 changes have animated campaigning.

Regional parties have promised to fight for the restoration of autonomy. India’s main opposition Congress party has allied with a prominent regional group.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which oversaw the 2019 changes to the territory’s governance says they have delivered a new era of peace and rapid economic growth – claims that the regional parties vehemently dispute.

Polling in the first of the three-phase election – staggered due to the security challenges – was held on September 18, when 61 percent of voters cast their ballots.

“Since the last election 10 years ago, we were left at the mercy of God,” Tariq Ahmed, 40, told the AFP news agency.

“No one asked us about our problems. I am happy this election is happening. I hope we get our own representative with whom poor people like myself can raise everyday issues.”

The abolition of autonomy by the Hindu-nationalist BJP government brought the Muslim-majority territory under New Delhi’s direct control.

The move was accompanied by widespread protest in a region suffering from a decades-long rebellion. Mass arrests and a long communications blackout followed.

Since then the territory has been without an elected government, ruled instead by a federally appointed governor.

About 500,000 Indian soldiers are deployed in the region, where a 35-year rebellion has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and rebels, including dozens this year.

Diplomats from 16 foreign missions, including the United States and Russia, were set to arrive in Srinagar to observe the vote, according to The Indian Express newspaper.

Even after the polls, key decisions will remain in New Delhi’s hands, including security and appointing Kashmir’s governor.

New Delhi will also have the power to override legislation passed by the 90-seat assembly.

Pakistan controls a smaller portion of the mountainous territory, divided since the end of British colonial rule in 1947, and like India claims it in full.