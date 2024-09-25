China says test-launched ICBM with ‘dummy warhead’ into Pacific

First public test-launch of missile likely to raise concerns about China’s nuclear build-up.

China has said it test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean.

The ICBM, carrying a dummy warhead, was launched by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Rocket Force at 8.44am (00:55 GMT) on Wednesday and “fell into expected sea areas”, the Chinese Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

It added that the launch was a “routine arrangement in our annual training plan” and not directed at any country or target.

It did not name the weapon tested, although one of its newest ICBMs is the DF-41, which was displayed during the celebrations to mark 70 years of the People’s Republic of China in 2019 and has a range of between 12,000 and 15,000km (7,400-9,320 miles).

The state-run Xinhua news agency reported that the relevant countries had been informed in advance of the test. It did not elaborate on the path of the missile or where exactly it had fallen.

The launch “effectively tested the performance of weapons and equipment and the training level of the troops, and achieved the expected goal”, Xinhua reported.

The PLA Rocket Force, which oversees the country’s conventional and nuclear missiles, has been tasked with modernising China’s nuclear forces amid improved United States missile defences, better surveillance capabilities and strengthened alliances.

Last October, Washington said China was developing its nuclear arsenal more quickly than the US had anticipated.

China had more than 500 operational nuclear warheads as of May 2023 and was likely to have more than 1,000 by 2030, it said.