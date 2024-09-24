Israel attacks Lebanon in maps and charts: Live tracker

Israel killed at least 558 people, including 50 children and 94 women, across Lebanon since September 23.

Israel killed at least 558 people, including 50 children and 94 women, in air strikes it conducted across Lebanon since September 23.

At least 1,835 Lebanese people were wounded in the attacks, the country’s Ministry of Public Health said.

In response, Hezbollah launched a volley of missiles targeting Israeli airbases.

Meanwhile, world leaders and the United Nations are urging a de-escalation of violence that has led to more Lebanese deaths in one day than at any time since Lebanon’s civil war between 1975 and 1990.

Civilians have been forced to flee southern and eastern Lebanon, seeking safety.

Nasser Yassin, the Lebanese minister coordinating the crisis response, told Reuters that 89 temporary shelters have been set up in schools and other facilities.

He said the shelters can house more than 26,000 people fleeing “Israeli atrocities”.

Israeli attacks on September 23

On Monday, Israel’s army said it had launched more than 650 attacks on some 1,600 Hezbollah targets across Lebanon.

The attacks hit towns including Aitaroun, ad-Duwayr, Ghassanieh, Anqoun, Arab Salim, Baalbek, Babliyeh, Beit Shama, the Bekaa Valley, Bint Jbeil, Bodai, Deir Qatine, Douris, Ghaziyeh, Harbata, Haris, Hazerta, Houmin al-Faouqa, Hula, Iqlim al-Touffah, Iyat, Kawthariyeh al-Sayyad, Kfar Hatta, Libbaya, Majdal Selem, Marjayoun, Mazraat Sinai, Nabi Chit, Qlaileh, Saadnayel, Saal, Safri, Sarafand, Shmestar, Sohmor, Tarayya, Toura, Tyre, Yunin, Zefta.

In retaliation, Hezbollah launched more than 200 rocket attacks. Some missiles were directed at Israeli airbases, including in Afula and Haifa, saying it used Fadi 1 and Fadi 2 rockets.

The group claimed it had attacked the Megiddo airfield, west of Afula, the Ramat David Airbase in Haifa, the Amos airbase and an explosives factory in Zikhon Ya’akov, 60km (37 miles) south of the border.

Lebanon at a glance

Lebanon, which lies on the Eastern Mediterranean, has a population of about 5.4 million people and is divided into nine governorates and 25 districts.

At 10,452 sq km (4,036 sq miles), Lebanon is about the size of Puerto Rico, Cyprus or The Gambia. The Middle Eastern country has some of the region’s highest peaks, including Qurnat as Sawda, which rises about 3,088 metres (10,131 feet) above sea level.

Eleven months of cross-border attacks

According to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED), Israel exchanged at least 9,613 attacks with Hezbollah and other armed groups in Lebanon from October 7 last year to September 6.

About 82 percent of these attacks – 7,845 – were carried out by Israel, which killed at least 646 people in Lebanon.

Hezbollah and other armed groups were responsible for 1,768 attacks that killed at least 32 Israelis.

Israel’s arsenal

Israel holds the most advanced missiles in the Middle East, many produced domestically, but most of its precision-guided missiles are from the United States.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), much of Israel’s capabilities are short-range tactical systems, including the Popeye and Gabriel missiles, and Extra rockets. Among its long-range missiles are Jericho 2 and Jericho 3 ballistic missiles with ranges of 1,500-3,500km (930-2,175 miles) and 4,800-6,500km (3,000-4,000 miles), respectively.

Also, despite not officially acknowledging it, Israel is believed to possess at least 90 nuclear weapons.

To confront incoming rockets and missiles, Israel uses three integrated air defence systems: the Iron Dome (short-range), David’s Sling (medium-range) and Arrow (long-range).

The Iron Dome was originally billed as providing city-sized coverage against rockets with ranges of 4-70km (2.5-43 miles), but experts say it has been expanded.

David’s Sling, produced by Israeli weapons giant Rafael, can intercept rockets and missiles with a range of 40-300km (25-186 miles).

The Arrow series, led by the Arrow 3 interceptor, has an estimated fly-out range of up to 2,400km (1,491 miles).

Hezbollah’s arsenal

Hezbollah is considered one of the world’s most heavily armed non-state actors, with an estimated rocket arsenal of 130,000, according to CSIS.

On October 19, Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies estimated that Hezbollah had 40,000 Grad-type missiles with a short range of 15-20km (9-12 miles).

A step up are 80,000 longer-range multiple-launch rocket systems, including the Fajr 3 and Fajr 5, with a range of 100km (62 miles).

Finally, there are about 30,000 Zelzal artillery rockets or Fateh-110 ballistic missiles with a range of 200-300km (124-186 miles) – the longest-range weapons in Hezbollah’s inventory, capable of reaching southern Israel.