Mayor of only Muslim-run US city endorses Trump

Amer Ghalib, who leads city in battleground state of Michigan, says the Republican is the ‘right choice’, despite disagreements.

The mayor of the only city in the United States with an all-Muslim government has endorsed former President Donald Trump for November’s presidential election.

Amer Ghalib, who leads the city of Hamtramck in the crucial battleground state of Michigan, said on Sunday that the Republican candidate is a “man of principles” and “the right choice”, despite their disagreements on some issues.

“President Trump and I may not agree on everything, but I know he is a man of principles,” Ghalib said in a post on Facebook.

“Though it’s looking good, he may or may not win the election and be the 47th president of the United States, but I believe he is the right choice for this critical time. I’ll not regret my decision no matter what the outcome would be, and I’m ready to face the consequences.”

“Now, let the Caravan begin its journey,” Ghalib added. “This is just the starting point.”

Trump reposted Ghalib’s endorsement on his Truth Social platform shortly after the announcement.

Hamtramck, which has a population of about 28,000 people, made headlines in 2021 when it became the first US city to elect an all-Muslim City Council and a Muslim mayor.

Ghalib, who immigrated to the US from Yemen when he was 17, offered his support to Trump a little less than a week after meeting the Republican candidate before a town hall in the Michigan city of Flint.

Ghalib told The Detroit News last week that the pair had discussed the concerns of Arab and Muslim Americans and that Trump had requested his endorsement.

Michigan is one of seven key swing states expected to decide the outcome of November’s contest between Trump and his Democratic Party rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Opinion polls suggest a tight race between Trump and Harris both nationally and in battlegrounds such as Michigan.

In the most recent average of polls compiled by The New York Times, Harris leads Trump in Michigan by 50 percent to 47 percent.

Trump won Michigan in the 2016 election against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, becoming the first Republican to prevail in the state since George HW Bush in 1988.

President Joe Biden flipped the state back to the Democrats in 2020, beating Trump by a margin of about 150,000 votes.

Muslim-American anger over the Biden administration’s support for Israel’s war on Gaza has become a concern for Democrats as they face razor-thin races in the battleground states.

In a poll released by the Council on American-Islamic Relations in August, just 12 percent of Muslim voters in Michigan expressed support for Harris, with 18 percent backing Trump and 40 percent supporting the Green Party’s Jill Stein.

On Thursday, the Uncommitted National Movement, a grassroots campaign aimed at pressuring Democrats to end their support for the war, announced that it would not endorse Harris after her team failed to meet a September 15 deadline to respond to a request for a meeting with families of Palestinians killed in Gaza.