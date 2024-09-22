‘Criminal act’: Al Jazeera denounces Israeli raid on Ramallah office

The network vows to continue its coverage of the Israeli attacks on the Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Israeli occupation forces raided Al Jazeera Media Network’s office in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank and ordered its immediate closure.

This action follows the decision by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet in May 2024 to shut down Al Jazeera’s operations within Israel.

The network vehemently condemns and denounces this criminal act by the Israeli occupation forces.

Al Jazeera rejects the draconian actions and the unfounded allegations presented by Israeli authorities to justify these illegal raids. Al Jazeera reaffirms its unwavering commitment to continue reporting on the war on Gaza and the ongoing occupation of the Palestinian territories and the regional escalation.

The raid on the office and seizure of our equipment is not only an attack on Al Jazeera, but an affront to press freedom and the very principles of journalism. These oppressive measures are clearly intended to prevent the world from witnessing the reality of the situation in the occupied territories and the ongoing war on Gaza and the devastating impact on innocent civilians.

Despite these egregious attempts to stifle Al Jazeera’s voice and sever Al Jazeera’s reporting to the world, the network remains steadfast in its mission: to report the truth with integrity, even under the most challenging and dangerous circumstances. Al Jazeera will not be intimidated or deterred by efforts to silence its coverage.

Israel’s ongoing suppression of the free press is blatantly aimed at concealing its actions in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, in contravention of international and humanitarian law. Israel’s direct targeting and killing of journalists, along with arrests, intimidation, and threats, will not deter Al Jazeera from its commitment to coverage.

Al Jazeera urges all organisations advocating for media freedom and human rights, along with other concerned entities, to condemn these repeated attacks on journalists and the press by Israel and to demand accountability for those seeking to bury the truth under the rubble of war.

The network holds Netanyahu’s government responsible for the safety of its journalists and will pursue all available legal channels through international legal institutions to protect both its rights and its journalists, as well as the public’s right to information.