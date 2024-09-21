News|Conflict

New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens freed by Papua rebels after 19 months

Indonesian police say Mehrtens has been flown out of mountainous Nduga and appears in good health.

A man said to be Phillip Mehrtens surrounded by rebels in a rural location. He is wearing a t-shirt for Papuan independence, denim jacket, brown shorts and a hat. One rebel fighter is holding his wrist and another his hand. There are two fighters squatting at the front holding their guns.
The pilot was held in Papua's remote interior [File: West Papua National Liberation Army via AP Photo]
Published On 21 Sep 2024

New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens has been freed by rebels in Indonesia’s troubled eastern region of Papua 19 months after he was kidnapped.

“Today, we have picked up pilot Phillip, who is in good health, and we flew him from Nduga to Timika,” Faizal Ramadhani, head of a special unit formed to handle the conflict in Papua, said in a statement on Saturday. Mehrtens is undergoing further health checks and a physiological examination, Indonesian police added.

Fighters from the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) snatched Mehrtens on February 7 last year after he landed his small commercial plane in the remote, mountainous area of Nduga.

The Indigenous people of Papua have been fighting for independence from Indonesia since the territory was incorporated into the country following a controversial referendum backed by the United Nations.

After taking Mehrtens, the TPNPB said he would not be released until Papua was given its independence.

New Zealand media reported earlier this week that the rebels had proposed new terms for Mehrtens’s release.

Source: News Agencies

