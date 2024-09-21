New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens freed by Papua rebels after 19 months

Indonesian police say Mehrtens has been flown out of mountainous Nduga and appears in good health.

New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens has been freed by rebels in Indonesia’s troubled eastern region of Papua 19 months after he was kidnapped.

“Today, we have picked up pilot Phillip, who is in good health, and we flew him from Nduga to Timika,” Faizal Ramadhani, head of a special unit formed to handle the conflict in Papua, said in a statement on Saturday. Mehrtens is undergoing further health checks and a physiological examination, Indonesian police added.

Fighters from the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) snatched Mehrtens on February 7 last year after he landed his small commercial plane in the remote, mountainous area of Nduga.

The Indigenous people of Papua have been fighting for independence from Indonesia since the territory was incorporated into the country following a controversial referendum backed by the United Nations.

After taking Mehrtens, the TPNPB said he would not be released until Papua was given its independence.

New Zealand media reported earlier this week that the rebels had proposed new terms for Mehrtens’s release.