Harris challenges Trump to second US presidential debate

Democratic VP says she hopes Republican ex-president will join her on debate stage in October, just weeks before vote.

Kamala Harris has challenged Donald Trump to a second debate before the United States presidential election, saying she “will gladly accept” to go head-to-head again against the former president.

In a statement on Saturday, Harris’s campaign spokesperson Jen O’Malley said the US vice president had accepted CNN’s invitation to a debate on October 23.

“We look forward to Vice President Harris again having the opportunity in the CNN debate to show her command of the issues and why it’s time to turn the page on Donald Trump and charge a new way forward for America,” O’Malley said.

More than 67 million people tuned in to the first Harris-Trump showdown on September 10, which saw the two candidates trade barbs on immigration, foreign policy, and other issues.

Most observers crowned Harris the winner of that debate, as she repeatedly appeared to rattle Trump over the course of the evening.

Trump did not immediately comment on Saturday on the prospect of participating in another debate against his Democratic rival before the election on November 5.

I will gladly accept a second presidential debate on October 23. I hope @realDonaldTrump will join me. https://t.co/Trb8HUBsDh — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 21, 2024

On September 12, he posted on his Truth Social media platform that, “THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!”

The former Republican president went head-to-head against Democrat Joe Biden in June. Biden’s poor performance against Trump spurred questions about his age and ability to serve another term, and weeks later, he dropped out of the 2024 race.

CNN has said the proposed October debate would mirror the format of the one in June.

“Both Vice President Harris and former President Trump received an invitation to participate in a CNN debate this fall as we believe the American people would benefit from a second debate between the two candidates for President of the United States,” the network said in a statement.

“We look forward to receiving a response from both campaigns so the American public can hear more from these candidates as they make their final decision.”

Most polls show Trump and Harris locked in a close fight in the run-up to the upcoming vote, particularly in battleground states that will be key to winning the White House.

According to a New York Times polling tracker, Harris on Saturday held a slim lead of 49 percent support nationally compared with Trump’s 47 percent support.

It is not clear whether debates actually have an effect on presidential campaigns, with most experts saying the impact is minimal.

Nevertheless, Elaine Kamarck and William A Galston, election experts at the Brookings Institution think tank in Washington, DC, said the September Harris-Trump debate appeared “likely to put new wind in Harris’ sales”.

“Whether it will be enough to propel her to victory in the Electoral College remains to be seen. But her campaign and supporters leave the debate with renewed energy and hope,” they wrote.

“By contrast, the Trump campaign must reckon with the likelihood that their candidate’s performance pleased his base without rallying many new supporters to his side.”