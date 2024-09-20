China to ‘gradually resume’ seafood imports from Japan after Fukushima row

Beijing had called the release of treated radioactive water from power plant ‘a major nuclear safety issue with cross-border implications’.

China says it will “gradually resume” importing seafood from Japan after the countries reached a deal that ensures the safety of water released from the disabled Fukushima nuclear plant.

About a year ago, China banned seafood imports from Japan, citing the risk of radioactive contamination after operator Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) started releasing treated water from the Fukushima plant into the Pacific Ocean in August 2023. The water had been used to cool the plant’s nuclear reactors after it was swamped in the 2011 tsunami.

Japan said the release of the water was safe and supported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations nuclear watchdog. It criticised China for spreading “scientifically unfounded claims”.

But Japan’s decision sparked fury in China, and it imposed the ban. Russia did the same as a “precautionary measure”.

On Friday, both countries said they had reached a consensus in August over the wastewater release.

On March 11, 2011, a magnitude 9 earthquake off the coast of northeastern Japan triggered a tsunami that knocked out power and cooling systems at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, leading to meltdowns in three of its six reactors.

Since then, TEPCO has collected the water that was contaminated as it cooled the wrecked reactors along with groundwater and rain that has seeped in.

“China will begin to adjust the relevant measures based on scientific evidence and gradually resume imports of Japanese aquatic products that meet the regulation requirements and standards,” China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Officials from both sides recently conducted “multiple rounds of consultations” on the discharge from Fukushima, it added.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday said Tokyo had informed Beijing of “its readiness to carry out additional monitoring of the … treated water” and to make sure the imported Japanese fishery products “meet certain standards”.

The IAEA said in a statement that it would “coordinate with Japan and other stakeholders, including China, to ensure that the safety measures are implemented” properly.

The agreement ensures that Japan fulfil its obligations “under international law” and conduct “continuous evaluations of the impact on the marine environment and marine ecosystems”.

The wastewater release has been a flashpoint in recent tensions alongside disagreements over trade, territorial disputes and espionage allegations.

Despite the row, both countries continue to be major trading partners, and China imported more than $500m of seafood from Japan in 2022, the AFP news agency reported, citing customs data.