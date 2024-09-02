Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 920

Here is the situation on Monday, September 2, 2024.

At least 47 people were injured in a Russian attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-biggest city. Officials said Russia fired at least 10 missiles on the city, hitting sites including a shopping mall. Following the attack, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy again urged Kyiv’s allies to allow it to fire Western-supplied missiles deeper into Russian territory to reduce Moscow’s military threat.

At least three people were killed and nine injured in Russian shelling of Kurakhove, a town about 35km (22 miles) south of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, officials said.

At least one person was killed and four others injured in Russian shelling of Ukraine’s Sumy region on the border between the two countries. The local Sumy administration said nine districts of the region, which was also targeted with drones, came under attack.

At least one person was killed and more than a dozen injured in Ukrainian shelling of Russia’s southern Belgorod region, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Russia said it stopped a “massive” Ukrainian air attack, bringing down at least 158 drones in 15 regions of the country, including two over Moscow. No casualties were reported.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said its forces captured two more settlements in eastern Ukraine – Ptyche, about 21 km (13 miles) southeast of Pokrovsk, and Vyimka, another settlement in the Donetsk region.

Ukraine’s top military commander, Oleksandr Syrskii, said the situation was “difficult” around the location of Russia’s main offensive in eastern Ukraine.