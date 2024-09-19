World reacts to UN vote calling on Israel to end Palestinian occupation

UNGA resolution, backed by 124 countries, makes it clear that occupation ‘cannot be allowed to continue any longer’.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) overwhelmingly adopted a resolution calling for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories within a year and the imposition of sanctions for non-compliance.

UN member states passed the nonbinding resolution on Wednesday, with 124 votes in favour, 14 against and 43 abstentions, the Palestinian delegation heralding the adoption as “historic”.

The measure isolates Israel days before world leaders travel to New York for the UNGA, with six days of speeches from world leaders kicking off on September 24.

Here are some of the reactions to the vote from countries and international organisations:

Palestine’s ambassador to the UN

Riyad Mansour called the vote a turning point “in our struggle for freedom and justice”.

“It sends a clear message that Israel’s occupation must end as soon as possible and that the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination must be realised,” he said.

Israel’s ambassador to the UN

Danny Danon slammed the vote as “a shameful decision that backs the Palestinian Authority’s diplomatic terrorism”.

“Instead of marking the anniversary of the October 7 massacre by condemning Hamas and calling for the release of all 101 of the remaining hostages, the General Assembly continues to dance to the music of the Palestinian Authority, which backs the Hamas murderers,” he said.

Palestinian Authority

PA President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the resolution and urged countries across the world to take steps to pressure Israel to adhere to it.

“The international consensus over this resolution renews the hopes of our Palestinian people – who are facing a comprehensive aggression and genocide in Gaza and the West Bank, including Jerusalem – to achieve its aspirations of freedom and independence and establish a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital,” he said.

Hamas

The Palestinian armed group said it “welcomes the adoption”, adding that it reflected “the international community’s solidarity with the Palestinian people’s struggle”.

Israel

Oren Marmorstein, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on X that the resolution was “a distorted decision that is disconnected from reality, encourages terrorism and harms the chances for peace”.

United States

The US mission to the UN called the resolution “one-sided”, pointing to its failure to recognise that Hamas, “a terrorist organization”, still exerts power in Gaza and that Israel has a right to defend itself.

“This resolution will not bring about tangible progress for Palestinians,” the US said. “In fact, it could both complicate efforts to end the conflict in Gaza and impede reinvigorating steps toward a two-state solution, while ignoring Israel’s very real security concerns.”

Qatar

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the adoption of the resolution by a majority of 124 countries clearly reflected the justice of the Palestinian cause, representing broad international recognition of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination as a natural, legal and historical right.

The ministry voiced hopes that all countries would comply with their obligations under international law and implement the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

Gulf Cooperation Council

Jasem Mohamed al-Budaiwi, the secretary-general of the GCC – which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates – welcomed the UNGA’s call on Israel to end its occupation of Palestine.

He said it confirmed “the right of the Palestinian people to reclaim their occupied lands” and showed that Israel’s actions, including the expansion of settlements, lack recognition at regional and international levels.

Organization of Islamic Cooperation

The OIC, which comprises 57 mostly Muslim-majority states, said the decision by the UNGA “expresses the international consensus” on the Palestinian right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent and sovereign state, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

It also called on the global community to “take individual and collective measures” to ensure that Israel complies with its obligations under international law.

European Union

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement: “The UN General Assembly has forcefully reaffirmed its commitment to the realisation of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including its right to an independent and sovereign State, living side by side in peace and security with Israel, in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly.”

Amnesty International

Secretary-General Agnes Callamard said the resolution “makes crystal clear” that Israel’s 57-year occupation “cannot be allowed to continue any longer”.

“For decades Israel’s unlawful occupation has brought injustice, bloodshed and suffering to Palestinians on a mass scale. Over the past 11 months, the systematic human rights violations that are a hallmark of Israel’s brutal occupation and system of apartheid have drastically intensified,” she said, adding that Israel should comply with the resolution immediately by withdrawing its forces from the occupied West Bank and Gaza and removing its settlers from the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Human Rights Watch

Louis Charbonneau, UN director at the international human rights group, said: “Israel should immediately heed the demand of an overwhelming majority of UN member states.”