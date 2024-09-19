UN demands Israel end occupation of Palestine: How did your country vote?

The United Nations General Assembly nonbinding measure was backed by 124 of the 181 member states as 43 members abstain.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has overwhelmingly voted to support a resolution demanding an end to Israel’s illegal occupation of “occupied Palestinian Territory” within a year, with Palestine’s UN ambassador calling the vote a turning point “in our struggle for freedom and justice”.

The nonbinding measure passed a 124-14 vote on Wednesday, with 43 countries abstaining. No major Western country except Israel’s closest ally, the United States, voted against the resolution that isolates Israel days before world leaders gather for the annual UN gathering in New York.

The resolution was submitted by Palestine, which became a “permanent observer state” at the UN in May.

Here is a breakdown of how each country voted in the UNGA in New York City on Wednesday:

For (124):

A: Algeria, Andorra, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan

B: Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bhutan, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Burkina Faso, Burundi

C: Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Chad, Chile, China, Colombia, Comoros, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Cyprus

D: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea), Djibouti, Dominican Republic

E: Egypt, El Salvador, Eritrea, Estonia

F: Finland, France

G: Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Greece, Granada, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana

H: Honduras

I: Iceland, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland

J: Jamaica, Japan, Jordan

K: Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan

L: Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Lesotho, Libya, Luxembourg

M: Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Monaco, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar

N: Namibia, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Norway

O: Oman

P: Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Portugal

Q: Qatar

R: Russia Federation

S: Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Syria

T: Tajikistan, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Turkey

U: Uganda, United Arab Emirates, United Republic of Tanzania, Uzbekistan

V: Vietnam

Y: Yemen

Z: Zimbabwe

Against (14):

A: Argentina

C: Czech Republic

F: Fiji

H: Hungary

I: Israel

M: Malawi, Micronesia

N: Nauru

P: Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay

T: Tonga, Tuvalu

U: United States

Abstained (43):

A: Albania, Australia, Austria

B: Bulgaria

C: Cameroon, Canada, Costa Rica, Croatia

D: Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Dominican Republic

E: Ecuador, Ethiopia

G: Georgia, Germany, Guatemala

H: Haiti

I: India, Italy

K: Kenya, Kiribati

L: Liberia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania

N: Nepal, Netherlands, North Macedonia

P: Panama, Poland

R: Republic of Korea, Republic of Moldova, Romania, Rwanda

S: Samoa, Serbia, Slovakia, South Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland

U: Ukraine, United Kingdom, Uruguay

V: Vanuatu