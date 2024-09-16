Shogun, Hacks, Baby Reindeer win big at Emmys

Sweeping Japanese epic takes home a record 18 awards, the most for a single season.

The best television of the past year has been honoured at the 76th Emmy Awards.

Among the big winners in Los Angeles on Sunday was the historical epic Shogun, which took home best drama as well as acting awards for its Japanese stars.

Controversial Netflix drama Baby Reindeer, which tells the story of a comedian and bartender stalked by a customer, won best limited series, as well as acting awards for creator and actor Josh Gadd and actress Jessica Gunning.

Hacks, about a 70-something comedian and a millennial writer, won best comedy series.

The winners were chosen by the nearly 22,000 performers, directors, producers and other members of Hollywood’s Television Academy.

Here’s the list of the winners in the major categories:

Outstanding drama series: Shogun

Outstanding comedy series: Hacks

Outstanding limited or anthology series: Baby Reindeer

Lead actor, drama: Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun)

Lead actress, drama: Anna Sawai (Shogun)

Lead actor, comedy: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Lead actress, comedy: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Lead actor, limited series or movie: Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)

Lead actress, limited series or movie: Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)

Supporting actor, drama: Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Supporting actress, drama: Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Supporting actor, comedy: Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Supporting actress, comedy: Liza Colon-Zayas (The Bear)

Supporting actor, limited series or movie: Lamorne Morris (Fargo)

Supporting actress, limited series or movie: Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)