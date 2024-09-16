At least one killed, 42 injured as Russian bomb hits Kharkiv apartments

At least one woman has been killed and 42 people injured after a Russian-guided bomb struck a multistorey apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Prosecutors in the northeastern city said on Sunday that the body of a 94-year-old woman had been recovered from the ninth floor of the building, which caught fire after it was hit by the bomb.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said 42 people, including three children, were injured when the bomb hit the 10th floor of the building. The fire spread across at least four floors and 12 other buildings were also damaged, he added.

Following the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated his call for Ukraine’s Western allies to allow the country to use weaponry on targets deep inside Russia to save lives.

“Every Russian strike of this nature, every instance of Russian terror, like today in Kharkiv… this proves that there must be long-range capability and it must be sufficient,” he said.

Zelenskyy said Russia had also struck the Sumy and Donetsk regions on Sunday with guided bombs and that the Russian army carried out “at least 100 such air attacks” daily.

Thousands of civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia began its full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022. Russia denies intentionally targeting civilians.