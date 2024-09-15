Trump safe after gunshots reported in his vicinity near Florida golf course

Local authorities say no injuries were reported in the US incident, with few details released.

The United States Secret Service has said former President Donald Trump is safe after gunshots were reported in his vicinity as he played golf at his resort in Florida.

The Secret Service said the incident occurred before 2pm local time (18:00 GMT) on Sunday and that it was investigating.

“The former president is safe,” the agency said.

In a statement, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said: “President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time.”

The White House said US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, had both been briefed and would be kept updated on the investigation.

The White House added that both Biden and Harris were “relieved” to know Trump is safe.

This is a developing story.