UAE says it will not back post-war Gaza plans without Palestinian state

“The United Arab Emirates is not ready to support the day after the war in Gaza without the establishment of a Palestinian state,” UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan posted on X on Saturday.

In May, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published online a post-war plan for Gaza, claiming the Palestinians “would enjoy unparalleled prosperity” once it is implemented.

The plan included investments in ports, solar energy, electric car manufacturing and benefits from newly discovered Gaza gasfields. The plan consisted of three stages from an unspecified “victory date” to 2035.

The roadmap said Palestinians in Gaza would run the plan under Israeli occupation, supervised by a coalition of Arab states, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan and Morocco.

In response, Abdullah had lambasted Netanyahu, saying he “lacked legitimate authority to implement this step or take any similar measures” and making it clear that the UAE was not consulted on the Gaza plans.

“Furthermore, the UAE refuses to be involved in any plan aimed at providing cover for the Israeli presence in the Gaza Strip,” a statement released by the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“When a Palestinian government is formed which meets the hopes and aspirations of the brotherly Palestinian people, and is distinguished by integrity, competence and independence, the UAE will be fully prepared to provide all forms of support to that government,” it added.

‘Temporary international mission’

In late July, the UAE stressed the need for a “temporary international mission” that addresses the enormous humanitarian fallout of the war in Gaza after the fighting comes to an end.

“Consolidating peace and security and ending the humanitarian suffering should begin by the deployment of a temporary international mission in Gaza with a formal invitation from the Palestinian government,” UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy told the official WAM news agency.

She added that the mission must put Gaza on a pathway to eventual reunification with the occupied West Bank under the rule of the Palestinian Authority.

At least 41,182 Palestinians have been killed and 95,280 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza as the devastating offensive approaches its one-year anniversary. The war followed the October 7 attacks by Hamas in southern Israel, which killed 1,139 people.