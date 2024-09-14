Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 932

Here is the situation on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

At least two people were killed in the town of Yampil after Russian forces shelled 15 border areas of Ukraine’s Sumy region, the regional authority said on the Telegram messaging app. Nine people were injured.

Drone fragments fell on a municipal building in Kyiv’s Obolon district north of the city centre, but no fire broke out at the site, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Air defence units had been in action in the Ukrainian capital earlier, he said on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s border region of Kursk had produced the desired result of slowing Moscow’s advance on another front in the east of his country.

He said Russia had about 40,000 soldiers on the Kursk front. “So far we have seen no serious [Russian] success.”