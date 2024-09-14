More than 15 people killed, 40 injured in Haiti tanker truck explosion

The injured are transported to hospital after explosion near Miragoane in Haiti’s southern Nippes region, officials say.

More than 15 people have been killed and about 40 injured when a tanker truck leaking petrol exploded in southern Haiti, interim Prime Minister Garry Conille says.

Conille said in a social media post that he had spoken to authorities in the region of Nippes, where Saturday’s explosion took place. Civil protection crews and other officials were mobilised.

“The government stands in solidarity with all the victims and their families and plans evacuations via helicopter,” Conille wrote.

The blast occurred as the victims were trying to retrieve fuel that was leaking from the truck, witnesses told the AFP news agency.

The injured were transported to Sainte Therese Hospital in the port city of Miragoane, about 100km (60 miles) west of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Emmanuel Pierre, national head of Civil Protection, told AFP victims in serious condition would be taken for treatment to other regional hospitals.

This is not the first time that Haiti has seen a deadly tanker truck explosion in recent years.

In 2021, dozens of people were killed in the northern city of Cap-Haitien when a truck derailed while trying to avoid a motorbike.

The Caribbean nation also has dealt with periodic fuel shortages, exacerbated by soaring gang violence that has gripped Port-au-Prince and other areas.