Industry Days gathers top documentary professionals in Sarajevo

Event aims to demonstrate the power and art of storytelling as well as connect filmmakers with decision-makers.

The Al Jazeera Documentary Channel has launched the third edition of Al Jazeera Documentary Industry Days to connect decision-makers with the most promising documentary projects.

The event, which kicked off on Saturday and will continue until Monday, is being held during the Al Jazeera Balkans Documentary Film Festival in the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sarajevo.

The event features 80 experts who will evaluate and support documentary projects that aim to tell inspiring human stories, address pressing social issues and promote universal human values while shedding light on areas that have not received enough attention in the documentary film industry.

The event also aims to foster a deeper understanding of different perspectives by promoting cultural exchanges between the participants.

On Saturday, 10 sessions were held in the event’s Main Pitch category, beginning with the presentation of a documentary project titled The Other Gaza.

“This emotional pitch tells the story of Wafa Jamil, who lives in Stockholm while her family resides in Gaza. The focus of her project is to show a different side of Gaza to her eight-year-old daughter, who lives with her in Sweden,” a statement released by the organisers said.

Jamil said her project was inspired by the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory.

“It is an important topic, and I’m very grateful to have the opportunity and the space to present it at such an important event, filled with so many influential people from this industry,” she said.

Rudy Buttignol, who is moderating the event for a third time, praised the programme’s evolution.

“Every year, the quality of the projects improves,” he said, adding that the event “maintains an intimate atmosphere, perfect for making new connections and reinforcing older ones”.

The director of the Al Jazeera Documentary Channel, Ahmed Mahfouz, said Al Jazeera Documentary Days represents the Qatar-based network’s commitment to support the documentary industry.

He said an unprecedented number of projects have been shortlisted for the ongoing event, adding that he believed documentaries can bring about social change.

“This event aims to enhance international cooperation to showcase the works of filmmakers on a global level,” he said.

Adel Ksiksi, director of Al Jazeera Documentary Days, said the event has grown over the years. He said 29 documentary projects will be chosen from a pool of nearly 270 proposals by filmmakers and independent producers from North Africa, the Arab world, Southeastern Europe and the Caucasus.

The 29 selected projects will be divided into four categories: Main Competition (10 projects), Projects in Progress (nine projects), Balkan Stars (six projects) and Out of Competition Projects (four projects).

“These projects reflect the diversity, creativity and dedication of documentary filmmakers around the world who continue to push boundaries and tell inspiring stories,” Ksiksi said.