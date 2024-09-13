US accuses RT of ‘covert’ intelligence activities, issues fresh sanctions

The US State Department says Russia’s RT network has ‘moved beyond being a media outlet’ and has cyber-capabilities.

The United States has issued new sanctions against Russia’s state media outlet RT, accusing the television network of taking part in covert “influence and intelligence operations” around the world and weapons procurement for the Russian military.

In a statement on Friday, the US State Department said RT — previously known as Russia Today — had “moved beyond being simply a media outlet and has been an entity with cyber capabilities”.

“It is also engaged in information operations, covert influence, and military procurement. These operations are targeting countries around the world, including in Europe, Africa, and North and South America.”

Washington also alleged that an online crowdfunding platform operating within RT and on social media provided “material support and weaponry” to Russian military units in Ukraine.

The arms include sniper rifles, body armour, drones and other equipment, the State Department said.

Friday’s announcement comes amid years of strained relations between the US and Russia over the latter’s invasion of Ukraine.

The administration of US President Joe Biden — a staunch critic of his Russia counterpart, Vladimir Putin — has issued waves of sanctions against Russian individuals and companies since the war began in 2022.

American officials also have accused Russia of interfering in elections.

Last week, the US Justice Department announced a range of actions to counter Russian efforts to meddle in November’s vote, including criminal charges against two RT employees it accused of taking part in a Moscow-directed influence operation.

Speaking to reporters about Friday’s sanctions, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Russian state media outlet “wants its new covert intelligence capabilities, like its longstanding propaganda disinformation efforts, to remain hidden”.

“Our most powerful antidote to Russia’s lies is the truth,” Blinken said. “It’s shining a bright light on what the Kremlin is trying to do under the cover of darkness.”

RT has created websites posing as legitimate news sites to spread disinformation and propaganda in Europe, Africa, South America and elsewhere, officials said.

They alleged the outlet also expanded its use of cyber-operations with a new unit with ties to Russian intelligence created last year.

Russia’s embassy in Washington, DC, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Reuters news agency.

Asked for comment by CNN, the US news outlet said RT “responded with a mocking email that read in part: ‘We’ve been broadcasting straight out of the KGB headquarters all this time.'”