France says it foiled three plots to attack Paris Olympics

French prosecutor says plots included plans to attack ‘Israeli institutions or representatives of Israel in Paris’.

French authorities foiled three plots to attack the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris and other cities that hosted this year’s events, the national counterterrorism prosecutor has said.

Olivier Christen said on Wednesday the plots included plans to attack “Israeli institutions or representatives of Israel in Paris” during the July 26 – August 11 Olympic competition.

The prosecutor told broadcaster France Info that “the Israeli team itself was not specifically targeted.” He did not give further details.

Five people, including a minor, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the three foiled plots against the Summer Games, which were held against the backdrop of Israel’s assault on Gaza and Russia’s war in Ukraine. The suspects are facing various terrorism-related charges while they remain in pretrial detention, the prosecutor said.

France was on its highest security alert in the months leading up to the Olympics and Paralympics, which wrapped up last week.

During preparations for the Games, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin repeatedly warned that security threats included those from armed groups, environmental activists and cyberattacks from Russia or other adversaries.

In May, members of the General Directorate of Internal Security arrested an 18-year-old man from Chechnya on suspicion of being behind a plan to attack Olympic football events that were held in the southern city of Saint-Etienne.

The planned attack was to target “bar-type establishments around the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium”, the prosecutor said. The suspect is accused of planning “a violent action” on behalf of the ISIL (ISIS) group’s ideology.

Preventive measures included increased house searches and house arrests before the start of the Olympics, the prosecutor said, adding that police and other security personnel conducted 936 house searches so far in 2024, compared with 153 last year.

France also strengthened its airspace defences during the Summer Olympics and Paralympics, deploying warplanes, attack helicopters, surveillance aircraft, military and police drones among others to patrol the skies over Paris and the Mediterranean port city of Marseille, which hosted sailing and football events.

The French Air and Space Force completed more than 750 flight hours in 350 missions that resulted in 90 interceptions, according to a statement from the Armed Forces Ministry.

Most interceptions were civilian drones, the statement said, adding that 85 drone operators were arrested. They were mostly tourists unaware of the regulations in place during the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the statement said.

Two civilian drone operators were arrested for “delivering illegal equipment to a prison”, it added.