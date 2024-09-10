India’s Manipur imposes curfew, cuts internet to quell escalating violence

The move follows student protests calling for peace that erupted in response to a new wave of ethnic violence.

Authorities in India’s northeastern state of Manipur have imposed an indefinite curfew and blocked internet access following student protests against a new surge in the ethnic violence that has rocked the region for more than a year.

On Tuesday, a notice from the state’s Home Ministry ordered all internet and mobile data services to be shut off for five days to bring the latest unrest under control.

“Some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public,” the notice said.

A curfew was imposed in three districts of Manipur while the state government said that internet and mobile data services would be suspended until Sunday in order to curb misinformation and hate speech that could trigger more violence.

Manipur, a restive state of 3.2 million people tucked in the mountains on India’s border with Myanmar, has experienced periodic violence for more than a year between the predominantly Hindu-majority Meitei and the mainly Christian Kukis over economic benefits and government jobs and education quotas.

Despite a heavy army presence, the deadly clashes have persisted.

At least nine people have been killed and several injured in the last 10 days as armed groups launched drone attacks and rockets from homemade devices.

Hundreds of Meitei in the state capital, Imphal, defied a curfew imposed earlier on Tuesday to demand that security forces take action against Kuki fighting groups, whom they blame for the latest spate of attacks.

Student-led protests on Monday turned violent after the crowd threw stones and plastic bottles at security forces, police said in a statement, adding that protesters in another district snatched arms from police and fired at them.

On Tuesday, police lobbed tear gas at hundreds of students who attempted to march towards the Manipur governor’s house and demanded the restoration of peace in the state.

Students say they are frustrated with the government’s failure to resolve the 16-month-long conflict.

About 250 people have been killed and tens of thousands displaced after mobs rampaged through villages and torched houses since last May.

Student leader Ch Victor Singh said that protesters gave Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya 24 hours to respond to a list of demands, which includes the removal of the top police official in the state and the security adviser for their failure to control the violence, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

“We urge the students to engage in peaceful marches or protests and follow the law,” said IK Muivah, a senior police officer in Imphal.

He said police were investigating the recent attacks.