Iraq to impose two-day curfew for first census in decades

Iraq has postponed censuses several times in almost three decades because of the security situation in the country.

Iraq will impose a two-day curfew in November for the country’s first census in 27 years, officials said.

“[The] curfew will be imposed in all provinces of Iraq on November 20 and 21 to conduct a population census,” Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said in a statement on Sunday.

Local media reports said various measures have been approved for the process, including finalising coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for the training of statistical staff.

Also, the process will receive support from multiple ministries in providing classrooms and youth centres for staff training, reports added.

Ravaged by decades of conflict and violence, Iraq has postponed a census several times, most notably in 2010 because of tensions over disputed territories.

The last general census was held in 1997 in 15 Iraqi provinces – excluding the three northern provinces that make up the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Iraq has regained some semblance of stability in recent years, despite sporadic violence and political turmoil.

Current estimates put the country’s population at about 43 million.

Iraqi authorities have partnered with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for the upcoming census.

The initiative “plays a crucial role in equipping Iraq with accurate demographic information, facilitating effective policymaking, and promoting inclusive growth,” the agency has said.

In the past, Iraq held a census every 10 years. A count could not be organised in 2007, when the country was embroiled in sectarian violence.