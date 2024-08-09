Plane carrying 62 people crashes in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva says all passengers appear to have died, offers condolences to families.

The Brazilian airline Voepass has confirmed that a plane carrying 62 people crashed in Vinhedo, near the city of Sao Paulo.

In a statement on Friday, the airline said it had no information about the fate of those on board, but Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said it appears that all passengers are presumed to be dead, without offering further details.

“Very sad news,” he said in a social media post. “All my solidarity to the families and friends of the victims.”

The Brazilian airport authority has yet to confirm details of the incident, but the news outlet Globo shared images of the flaming wreckage of the plane in the state of Sao Paulo. The airline said the flight had 58 passengers and four crew on board.

Firefighters, military police, and the country’s civil defence authority have despatched workers to the site of the crash.

“The general director of the Federal Police, Andrei Passos, reported that an investigation and forensics team, with experts in identifying disaster victims,” Globo reported. The outlet also said Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas is traveling to the site of the crash.

The air traffic tracker Flightradar24 said in a social media post that the aircraft was a ATR72-500 built in 2010 and was en route to Sao Paulo from the Cascavel airport in the southern state of Parana.

