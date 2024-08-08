Qatar, Egypt and US invite Israel and Hamas to resume Gaza ceasefire talks

The mediating nations urge Israel and Hamas to resume their negotiations amid fears of a wider conflagration in the region.

Qatar, Egypt and the United States have called on Israel and Hamas to resume urgent talks on August 15 either in Doha or Cairo to bridge all remaining gaps in the proposed Gaza ceasefire agreement and start implementing it without any delay, the three countries said in a joint statement.

“It is the time to conclude a ceasefire agreement and release hostages and prisoners,” said the statement issued by the three countries late on Thursday.

“We have worked for months to reach framework agreement and it is now on the table, with only details of implementation missing,” it said.

More to come…