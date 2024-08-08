Muhammad Yunus takes oath as head of Bangladesh’s interim government

The Nobel Peace laureate says he will perform his duties ‘sincerely’ as he is selected interim leader after Sheikh Hasina’s resignation.

Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus has been sworn in as the head of Bangladesh’s interim government, three days after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign and flee to neighbouring India.

Yunus, 84, took oath during a ceremony at the presidential palace in capital Dhaka on Thursday night, attended by political leaders, civil society leaders, generals and diplomats.

“I will uphold, support and protect the constitution,” Yunus said as he was administered the oath by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, adding that he will perform his duties “sincerely”.

More than a dozen members of his cabinet, who are titled advisers, not ministers, also took the oath, as the caretaker government now seeks to restore peace and prepare for new elections.

They included top leaders of the Students Against Discrimination group that led the weeks-long protests, Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud.

Others included Touhid Hossain, a former foreign secretary, and Hassan Ariff, a former attorney general. Syeda Rizwana Hasan, an award-winning environmental lawyer, and Asif Nazrul, a top law professor and writer, were also sworn in.

Adilur Rahman Khan, a prominent human rights activist who was sentenced to two years in jail by Hasina’s government, also took the oath as an adviser.

No representatives of Hasina’s Awami League party were present at the ceremony.

Hasina quit on Monday after nationwide protests that began in July against a quota system for government jobs that critics said favoured people with connections to her party.

But the demonstrations soon grew into a bigger challenge for Hasina’s 15-year rule as more than 300 people, including students, were killed amid spiralling violence.

Yunus, who was awarded the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize for his work developing microcredit markets, was in the French capital for the 2024 Olympics when he was chosen for the interim role, and returned home earlier on Thursday to tight security at the airport in Dhaka.

In his first comments after his arrival, he told a news briefing that his priority would be to restore order. “Bangladesh is a family. We have to unite it,” Yunus said, flanked by student leaders. “It has immense possibility.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his “best wishes” to Yunus, saying New Delhi was “committed” to working with neighbouring Dhaka.

“My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities,” Modi wrote on social media platform X. “India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfil the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development.”

On Wednesday, a tribunal in Dhaka acquitted Yunus in a labour law violation case involving a telecommunication company he founded, in which he was convicted and sentenced to six months in jail. He was out on bail in the case.

Yunus has been a longtime opponent of Hasina, who had called him a “bloodsucker” allegedly for using force to extract loan repayments from rural poor, mainly women. Yunus has denied the allegations.