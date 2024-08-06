Israeli air strikes kill four Palestinians in occupied West Bank’s Jenin

Two Israeli air attacks hit the Jenin refugee camp while clashes with Israeli forces kill four Palestinians near Tubas.

At least four people have been killed in two Israeli air strikes on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, according to Al Jazeera reporters and the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Reporting from Jenin, Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim said Tuesday morning’s strikes came after Israeli forces raided the area on Monday afternoon, targeting a money exchange shop and claiming it was linked to financing the Hamas movement that governs Gaza.

Ibrahim reported that four Palestinians were killed in Aqqaba, near Tubas, where an Israeli raid prompted an armed confrontation.

“According to local sources, the Palestinians discovered an undercover Israeli unit that was surrounding one of the homes, leading to armed confrontations. Then, Israeli forces used force against Palestinians, some of them doing nothing, not participating,” she said.

Al Jazeera spoke to Mohaidden Abu Sbaih, a witness to one of the Israeli air attacks in Jenin, who said Israeli bulldozers showed up in the area, as warplanes appeared overhead.

Within five minutes, he said, the Israeli aircraft struck a building in the neighbourhood.

After the strike, community members located the remains of four people killed in the attack, he added.

“They are gangs,” said Abu Sbaih, referring to the Israeli military.

‘Assassination policy’

Fatah, the Palestinian movement that leads the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, condemned the Israeli attacks, saying “the bloody Israeli assassination policy” would not stop the Palestinian people from defending “their national rights”.

It said in a statement that the attacks on Jenin and Tubas “confirms beyond any doubt that the extremist occupation government seeks systematic escalation, with official American approval, support and bias, to implement its plans aimed at liquidating the rights of our people and displacing them”.

Fatah called on the international community “to play its role in immediately stopping the war of extermination” against the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society said Israeli forces rounded up 16 people in the West Bank in the past day.

The arrests took place in the governorates of Hebron, Bethlehem, Tubas, Ramallah, Jenin, Nablus, Jericho and Qalqilya, it said in its latest update.

This brings the total number of Israeli arrests in the West Bank since October 7 to 9,970, said the group.