World reacts to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s removal from power

Reactions as Hasina is forced to resign and flee the country after weeks of deadly unrest in the country.

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and fled the country after weeks of protests against her government in which hundreds of people were killed.

Hasina, 76, quit on Monday after last month’s student-led protests against a quota system for government jobs turned into a popular call for her sacking – the worst political crisis to hit during her 15-year rule.

As tens of thousands of people surrounded government offices and residences in the capital Dhaka, Hasina fled in an army helicopter with her sister. She has landed in New Delhi, according to Indian media reports.

In an address to the nation, Bangladesh’s army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced that an interim government will now run the country of 170 million people, without providing details.

Here are some global reactions to Hasina’s ouster and the unrest in the country:

Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party

Rahman, who lives in exile in the United Kingdom, said on X that “Hasina’s resignation proves the power of the people.”

“Together, let’s rebuild Bangladesh into a democratic and developed nation, where the rights and freedoms of all people are protected,” he urged.

British PM’s office

In a statement, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s spokesperson said his office is concerned by the violence and the “significant loss of life, including of students, children and law enforcement officers”, saying it was “completely unacceptable”.

“The right to peaceful protest must be protected and never subject to violence and we call on the authorities to release all peaceful protesters and ensure due process is followed for those charged and prosecuted,” Starmer’s spokesperson added.

Bangladeshi diaspora in UK

In Whitechapel, a London neighbourhood home to a large Bangladeshi community, many took to the streets to celebrate.

Waving their national flag and honking car horns, they chanted: “Bangladesh! Bangladesh!”

“Bangladesh has achieved its second independence now,” said Abu Sayem, 50. “We actually got our independence first in 1971, but autocrat Sheikh Hasina was ruling the country forcibly. She has snatched away our rights. She has killed thousands of children.”

Cab driver Ishtiaque Choudhury said: “It is a relief for us and I’m happy for my nation.”

Germany

A German foreign ministry spokesperson said it is “important that Bangladesh continue on its democratic path” amid the unrest in the country.

European Union

The European Union has called for an “orderly and peaceful” transition to democratic rule in Bangladesh.

“The EU calls for calm and restraint. It is vital that an orderly and peaceful transition towards a democratically elected government is ensured, in full respect of human rights and democratic principles,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

US Senator

PM Hasina’s violent reaction to legitimate protests made her continued rule untenable. I applaud the brave protestors & demand justice for those killed. It’s critical to establish a balanced interim government that respects the rights of all & sets up democratic elections swiftly,” US Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer said on X.

UN special rapporteur

Irene Khan, the United Nations special rapporteur on freedom of expression and opinion, says the army, which has formed an interim government after Hasina fled, has a “very tough job ahead”.

“We are all hoping that the transition would be peaceful and that there will be accountability for all the human rights violations that have taken place recently, including the killing of about 300 people in the last three weeks,” Khan told Al Jazeera.

“Bangladesh has, of course, an enormous task ahead. It is not the poster child of sustainable development anymore. The previous government had driven this country into despair, and there would be a lot of hard work to do to build it up, but most of all, I think it’s extremely important that the army respect human rights.”

Amnesty International

Amnesty’s South Asia researcher Taqbir Huda has told Democracy Now that while Hasina has resigned, much of the violence “could have been avoided” if her government was more responsive to the students’ demands.

He noted that the military has taken over and cautioned: “Given Bangladesh’s history with military dictatorships … it is really important to stress that this must be a time-bound measure until … governance can be reissued.”

India

While Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has not yet commented on Hasina’s resignation, it issued a “high alert” along its 4,096km (2,545-mile) border with Bangladesh.

Modi’s government was reported to have close ties with the Hasina-led Awami League government.