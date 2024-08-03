Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 890
As the war enters its 890th day, these are the main developments.
Published On 3 Aug 2024
Here is the situation on Saturday, August 3, 2024.
Fighting
- Ukraine’s military says it attacked overnight Russia’s Morozovsk airfield and a number of oil depots and fuel storage facilities in the Russian regions of Belgorod, Kursk and Rostov.
- The Russian Ministry of Defence says its military destroyed at least 76 drones launched by Ukraine, including 36 over the border region of Rostov and 17 in the Oryol region, adding that it disabled eight and nine drones respectively over the regions of Kursk and Belgorod.
- The Ukrainian Air Force says it shot down 24 out of 29 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russia during the night.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian forces used more than 600 guided aerial bombs to attack Ukraine in the past week.
- Russian forces have retched up pressure on the eastern town of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region where the Ukrainian military has acknowledged an increasingly difficult situation, The Kyiv Independent reports.
Diplomacy
- Ukraine says it received 250 bodies of killed soldiers in one of the largest exchanges of remains since the start of the war, according to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.
- Ukrainian national news agency Ukrinform quoted a Chinese official as saying that more than 110 countries support a peace settlement outlined by Beijing.
- Russian activist Ilya Yashin, who was freed on Friday in a major prisoner swap between Russia and Western countries has said he never gave his consent for being deported from Russia, warning that the move could encourage Russian authorities to take more political prisoners.
- According to the Interfax news agency, the National Bank of Ukraine estimates that about 400,000 people would leave Ukraine this year and 300,000 the following one, an increase compared to previous predictions.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies