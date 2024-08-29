UN food agency says it’s the first time in the 10-month-long war that one of its vehicles has been directly shot at near a checkpoint.

The World Food Programme (WFP) has announced a pause in the movement of its employees in the Gaza Strip “until further notice” after one of its vehicles was hit by gunfire just metres from an Israeli-controlled checkpoint.

The incident took place on Tuesday night as the vehicle was approaching the Wadi Gaza Bridge checkpoint.

“None of the employees onboard were physically harmed,” the WFP said in a statement.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric blamed Israel for the attack, telling reporters in New York that the “clearly marked” humanitarian vehicle was “struck 10 times” by Israeli gunfire, including with bullets targeting front windows.

Five of the bullets were on the driver’s side and some on the windscreen.

The team was returning from a mission to Karem Abu Salem, known as Kerem Shalom to Israelis, with two WFP armoured vehicles after escorting a convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian cargo on the way to Gaza’s central area.

Dujarric said the convoy’s movements had been coordinated with the Israeli military and it had clearance to approach.

“This is the latest incident to underscore that systems in place for coordination are not working,” he said, adding that “we will continue to work with the IDF to ensure that incidents like that do not happen again”.

WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain described the attack as “unacceptable” and said it was “the latest in a series of unnecessary incidents that have endangered the lives” of her team members in Gaza.

“As last night’s events show, the current deconfliction system is failing and this cannot go on any longer,” she added.

The WFP called on Israeli authorities and all parties to the conflict to ensure the safety and security of all aid workers in Gaza.

It added that while is not the first security incident the WFP team has faced during the war, it is the first time that one of its vehicle has been directly shot at near a checkpoint, despite securing the necessary clearances, as per standard protocol.