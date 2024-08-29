K-pop star Taeil quits NCT boy band over sex crime accusation: What we know

His label, SM Entertainment, says an investigation is ongoing, but refrains from giving details of the sexual crime.

South Korean singer Taeil has left his K-pop band Neo Culture Technology (NCT) after he was accused of an unspecified sexual crime, according to an announcement by his label on Wednesday.

Here’s more information:

Who is Taeil?

Moon Tae-il, 30, better known by his moniker Taeil, is a singer and songwriter. He was born in South Korea’s capital, Seoul.

His singing career began in 2013 when he was discovered by his label, SM Entertainment. In 2016, he joined NCT when the boy band made its debut. He was the main vocalist for the band.

SM Entertainment has many successful K-pop bands under its wing, including the globally famous boy band Exo.

NCT is divided into subunits, including NCT 127, NCT Dream, NCT Dojaejung and NCT Wish. Taeil was recently active in NCT 127.

In August 2023, the singer got into a road accident in Seoul while riding his motorcycle. He underwent surgery and suspended his performance schedules temporarily.

Why did Taeil leave NCT?

SM Entertainment released a statement on X on Wednesday saying Taeil had left NCT following charges in a “criminal case related to a sexual crime”. It did not specify details of the sexual crime.

SM’s statement now has more than 100 million views.

The label added that the accused singer is cooperating with the investigation, being carried out by the Bangbae police station in Seoul.

Recent instances of K-pop stars’ ‘sexual misconduct’

In January, prosecutors sought a seven-year prison term over sexual assault charges against former K-pop singer Himchan from disbanded boy band BAP, local media reported.

In April 2023, The Straits Times reported that an unnamed K-pop singer was accused of assaulting a fellow group over four years.

In August 2021, K-pop singers Jung Joon-young and Choi Jong-hoon were sentenced to prison on charges of sexual assault.

When K-pop stars have been victims

K-pop singers have reported being victims, including of sexual exploitation at the hands of their agencies.