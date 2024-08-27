Special counsel Jack Smith issues revised indictment in Trump election case

The reworked indictment keeps the same charges but addresses a Supreme Court decision that broadens presidential immunity.

Federal prosecutors accusing former United States President Donald Trump of election interference have released a newly revised indictment, in response to a recent Supreme Court ruling.

Tuesday’s indictment narrows the focus of the case, trimming away interactions Trump had with the Department of Justice.

Still, the central charge remains the same: that Trump attempted to subvert the 2020 presidential election and overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden. He has long claimed, falsely and without evidence, that widespread voter fraud marred the 2020 race.

The reworked case, unfolding in Washington, DC, is one of four indictments Trump faces. He is the first US president to face and be convicted of criminal charges.

Only one of the four cases, however, has culminated in a conviction: In May, Trump was found guilty of 34 charges of falsifying business records in New York. Even that verdict has been thrown into potential legal limbo as a result of the recent Supreme Court decision granting broad immunity to presidential actions.

What was the Supreme Court’s decision?

On July 1, the Supreme Court ruled in the case of Trump v United States that all “official” presidential acts are entitled to “presumptive immunity” against prosecution.

What counts as “official” acts, the court explained, goes beyond what falls within a president’s constitutional authority, marking a significant widening of executive power.

The court’s decision made explicit reference to the events of January 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the certification of the Electoral College vote.

Referring to the Washington, DC, indictment, the court’s majority pointed to an example where Trump was accused of “attempting to enlist the Vice President” to “alter the election results”.

Since interacting with a vice president is part of a president’s official duties, the court explained, “Trump is at least presumptively immune from prosecution for such conduct”.

The Supreme Court currently has a conservative supermajority, with three of the judges appointed by Trump himself. The decision was issued along ideological lines, in a vote of six to three.

All three of the dissenting voices were left-leaning justices.

How did the court influence Tuesday’s indictment?

The court’s decision had an immediate impact on the Washington case, as well as the other indictments against Trump. Tuesday’s revised indictment shows how federal prosecutors, led by special counsel Jack Smith, intend to react to the ruling.

The indictment has been slimmed down from 45 pages to 36, removing the references the Supreme Court singled out in its July decision.

It also emphasises that the interactions detailed in the new version were with people who lie outside of the president’s official orbit.

In naming Trump’s co-conspirators, for instance, the revised indictment explains none “were government officials during the conspiracies and all of whom were acting in a private capacity”.

However, the central charges remain identical to the first version of the indictment: that Trump entered into a conspiracy to defraud the United States; to obstruct and impede an official proceeding; and to prevent legitimate votes from being counted.

Trump faces four counts related to those criminal charges.

“Each of these conspiracies — which build on the widespread mistrust the Defendant was creating through pervasive and destabilizing lies about election fraud — targeted a bedrock function of the United States government: the nation’s process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election,” the indictment reads.

How did Trump react?

The reworked indictment triggered a flurry of reaction from Trump on his Truth Social account.

“In an effort to resurrect a ‘dead’ Witch Hunt in Washington, D.C., in an act of desperation, and in order to save face, the illegally appointed “Special Counsel” Deranged Jack Smith, has brought a ridiculous new Indictment against me,” Trump wrote.

He said the new version had “all the problems of the old Indictment”. He called for it to be “dismissed IMMEDIATELY”.

The former Republican president is in the midst of a second re-election campaign, ahead of the November 5 presidential vote. He has repeatedly denounced the criminal charges against him as an attempt to derail his latest White House bid, an allegation he repeated again on Tuesday.

“PERSECUTION OF A POLITICAL OPPONENT!” he wrote in all capital letters in a separate post.

In a later missive, he referenced a 2022 decision from the Biden Justice Department that bars political appointees in the agency from participating in an election-related activities within 60 days of an upcoming vote.

“It is DOJ policy that the Department of Justice should not take any action that will influence an election within 60 days of that election — but they just have taken such action,” Trump alleged, referencing the early-voting date in some states, instead of the official November 5 election day.

For his part, Smith — the special counsel appointed to independently lead the Justice Department’s investigations into Trump — said that the newly revamped indictment reflected “the Government’s efforts to respect and implement the Supreme Court’s holdings and remand instructions”.

Smith originally introduced the election interference indictment on August 1, 2023, after a grand jury voted to indict Trump for his actions during the 2020 election and its aftermath. It was the third of the four indictments to be announced.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan is expected to rule in the case, which is unlikely to reach trial before the November election.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all the criminal charges he faces.