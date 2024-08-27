News|Infographic

Israel killed 40,000 people in Gaza. What does that look like?

If 40,000 people joined hands, standing apart, to form a human chain, they could surround the entire island of Manhattan.

Interactive_40000_killed_bytheNumbers-10-1724326138
By AJLabs
Published On 27 Aug 2024

Israeli attacks have killed more than 40,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in the 320 days since October 7.

This includes almost 17,000 children. That’s 2.6 percent of all children in Gaza who are now dead.

Keep reading

list of 4 itemsend of list

At least 53 children have been killed every day since October 7, and 72 men and women are killed in Israeli strikes, every single day.

At least 10,000 are missing under the rubble, most of them presumed dead.

Interactive_40000_killed_bytheNumbers_GFX LINE CHART-1724741510

Visualising 40,000 people

Madison Square Garden in New York City is a landmark indoor arena. Its total capacity is 19,500 people.

The number of people killed in Gaza would fill up Madison Square Garden twice.

Interactive_40000_killed_bytheNumbers_GFX NYC-1724326201

If 40,000 people were standing tightly next to each other in Paris, the first person would be at Notre-Dame and the last would be in Versailles. The line would be 24 kilometres long.

Interactive_40000_killed_bytheNumbers_GFX MANHATTAN-1724326180

If 40,000 people joined hands, standing apart, to form a human chain, they could surround the entire island of Manhattan.

Interactive_40000_killed_bytheNumbers_GFX MANHATTAN-1724326180

It would take an average person walking at 5km per hour 12 hours to walk from the beginning of that chain to the end.

Interactive_40000_killed_bytheNumbers_GFX CHAIN 1-1724326172

Driving those 60 kilometres would take a sedan car driving at 50 kilometres per hour, 72 mins to pass the entire line. That’s more than an hour of drive time.

Interactive_40000_killed_bytheNumbers_GFX

Of the 40,000 people killed, 18.4 percent are women, and 33 percent are children.

In Gaza’s pre-October 7 population of two million, almost half were children.

Interactive_40000_killed_bytheNumbers_GFX BREAKDOWN-1724410308

Of the more-than 40,000 people killed, nearly 17,000 are children. They could fill up 550 classrooms.

More than 500 schools being used as shelters have been targeted by Israel, most damaged and destroyed.

In the 10 months of war, an entire school year has been missed by Palestinian children in Gaza.

Interactive_40000_killed_bytheNumbers_GFX CLASSROOM-1724326147

Source: Al Jazeera

Advertisement