British band Oasis to reunite after 15 years, confirms 2025 tour

The band defined the 1990s Britpop era with several hit songs before splitting in 2009 due to sibling rivalry.

British rock band Oasis has confirmed it is reuniting for a tour next year with a series of live shows planned, 15 years after splitting over a feud between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.

“The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised,” Oasis announced on Tuesday, alongside details of the tour, after days of speculation about the reunion.

The group, of Wonderwall and Don’t Look Back in Anger fame, said it will play 14 shows across the United Kingdom in 2025 and later globally.

It will play 14 gigs in the cities of Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

Oasis defined the 1990s Britpop era with several hit songs before splitting in 2009 when lead guitarist and main songwriter Noel said he could no longer work with frontman Liam.

The reunion will kick off in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on July 4, 2025, before the band plays six shows in Heaton Park in their hometown of Manchester.

Oasis will then headline London’s Wembley Stadium on August 2 and 3, Murrayfield Stadium in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh on August 8 and 9, before moving on to Croke Park in Dublin a week later.

“Their only shows in Europe next year, this will be one of the biggest live moments and hottest tickets of the decade,” an online statement said, adding that tickets will go on sale on Saturday.

It also said plans were under way for live shows outside Europe later next year.

Formed in 1991, the band had a long run until the brothers’ tensions came to a head in Paris during the Rock en Seine festival in 2009, when Liam broke one of Noel’s guitars.

Noel said at the time he could “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”.

The brothers have not performed together since, but individually still sing the band’s hits to sold-out crowds.

Even before the split, the brothers had long had an antagonistic relationship and reportedly did not speak to each other for years after the 2009 incident.

The reunion next year will take place 30 years after Oasis’s 1995 album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? first came out, which included the singles Don’t Look Back in Anger and Wonderwall, and received international critical and commercial acclaim.

In 2019, Liam told The Associated Press news agency he wanted to patch things up with his brother.

“The most important thing is about me and him being brothers,” he said. “He thinks I’m desperate to get the band back together for money. But I didn’t join the band to make money. I joined the band to have fun and to see the world.”