North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees suicide drone tests

State media shows Kim looking ecstatic after a test in which drones crashed into what appeared to be a tank.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has supervised a test of domestically-developed attack drones, state media KCNA reported.

Photos published by North Korean media on Monday showed a white drone with X-shaped tails and wings crashing into and destroying a target resembling South Korea’s K-2 main battle tank.

Kim, who was pictured at a desk surrounded by advisers, has been modernising his country’s military and developing its weapons capabilities amid rising tensions with Washington and Seoul.

The North Korean leader supervised the test on a visit to the Drone Institute of North Korea’s Academy of Defense Science, KCNA said.

Kim said that global trends in military technologies and modern combat showed the importance of drones in war and that Pyongyang’s military should be equipped with them “as early as possible”.

He called for accelerated development and production of various systems, including exploding drones to be used by the infantry and special operations units, reconnaissance and multi-purpose attack drones, and underwater suicide attack drones, KCNA said.

Pyongyang has ramped up its tactical warfare capabilities involving short-range missiles and heavy artillery aimed at striking South Korea, after making dramatic advances in its longer-range ballistic missile and nuclear programmes in defiance of international sanctions.

The drone test comes as the United States and South Korean militaries conduct a large-scale exercise aimed at enhancing their combined capabilities to defend against the North Korean threat.

The drills continue until Thursday.