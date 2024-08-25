Ten people dead in northern Ethiopia landslide: State media

At least eight people are seriously hurt in landslide in northern region of Amhara.

Ten people have been killed in a landslide in northern Ethiopia’s Amhara region, according to state media, in the latest natural disaster to strike the country.

The Amhara Media Corporation (AMC) quoted local administrator Tesfaye Workneh as saying on Saturday that “10 people have died in the disaster” and four bodies had been pulled from the mud.

The report did not indicate what time the landslide occurred on Saturday in the North Gondar zone in Amhara or whether there was a search ongoing.

Eight people were seriously hurt in the disaster and were receiving treatment, the AMC said, quoting the local official.

As many as 2,400 people have been “displaced by the disaster and are currently sheltered in local social institutions”, it added.

Photographs shared on the AMC’s Facebook page showed people carrying what appeared to be at least one body from the mudslide.

It is the latest in a series of landslides that have occurred in Ethiopia as a result of heavy seasonal rains.

A recent United Nations report, citing the Ethiopian Metrology Institute, warned “of high risks of further flooding and landslides in most parts of the country”.

A landslide killed 229 people and displaced thousands more when it struck a remote community in Kencho Shacha Gozdi in southern Ethiopia in July.

A week after the tragedy, six people were killed in another landslide in the Gishere district in the neighbouring Sidama regional state, local officials said.

This month, at least 11 people perished in a landslide in southern Ethiopia in the Kawo Koisha district of the Wolaita administrative zone.