Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 912

Here is the situation on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

Russia launched several missiles and drones overnight targeting parts of northern and eastern Ukraine, Kyiv’s military claimed on Sunday, adding that their defence systems destroyed most of the weapons before they could reach their targets. The attacks targeted Ukraine’s regions of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk, the Ukrainian Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.

Five civilians were killed and 12 others injured after Ukraine shelled the town of Rakitnoye in Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor, said on Sunday. Three children were among the victims, he added.

Ukraine said on Sunday a night-time Russian attack on a hotel in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk wounded two journalists while a third was missing. Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk regional government, said the journalists were British, American and Ukrainian nationals and that a search operation was under way. The Reuters news agency said a member of its team in Kramatorsk was missing and two others were hospitalised after a strike on the Hotel Sapphire, where a six-person Reuters crew was staying.

On Saturday, Ukraine said five people were killed in a Russian attack on a residential area in the eastern city of Kostyantynivka, near the front line in the Donetsk region.