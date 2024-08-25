‘Enough is enough’: Rohingya demand end to violence in Myanmar

Rohingya seeking refuge in Bangladesh hold rallies marking the seventh anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar.

Tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh have held rallies in camps to mark the seventh anniversary of the military crackdown in Myanmar that forced them to flee.

Refugees from children to the elderly waved placards and chanted slogans on Sunday in the camps in Cox’s Bazar, demanding an end to violence and their safe return to Myanmar.

Many also wore ribbons bearing the words “Rohingya Genocide Remembrance”.

“Hope is home” and “We Rohingya are the citizens of Myanmar,” their placards read.

“Enough is enough. Stop violence and attacks on the Rohingya community,” refugee Hafizur Rahman told the Reuters news agency.

The Rohingya have long been a target of discrimination and ethnic violence in Myanmar.

In 2017, at least 750,000 Rohingya fled to neighbouring Bangladesh after the Myanmar military launched a crackdown that is now the subject of a genocide case at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

In recent weeks, thousands more Rohingya have reportedly fled western Myanmar’s Rakhine state to Bangladesh as fighting escalates between the military govenment and the Arakan Army, a powerful ethnic militia that recruits from the Buddhist majority.

The international medical group Doctors without Borders, known by its French acronym MSF, said its teams in Cox’s Bazar treated 39 people for conflict-related injuries, including mortar shell and gunshot wounds, in the four days leading up to August 7. More than 40 percent of the injured were women and children, it added in a statement.

UNICEF has also raised alarm over the worsening situation in Rakhine, citing increasing reports of civilians, especially children, being caught in the crossfire.

It said that seven years after the exodus from Myanmar, “about half a million Rohingya refugee children are growing up in the world’s largest refugee camp”.

“We want to return to our homeland with all the rights. The United Nations should take initiatives to ensure our livelihood and peaceful coexistence with other ethnic communities in Myanmar,” refugee Mohammed Taher said.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s de facto foreign minister in its interim government, Mohammad Touhid Hossain, told Reuters this month that other countries neighbouring Myanmar, such as India, should do more.

Hossain also called for more international pressure on the Arakan Army to stop attacking the Rohingya in Rakhine state.

Orla Murphy, MSF’s country representative in Bangladesh, said in a statement there is also a need to immediately protect civilians caught up in the conflict in Myanmar.

“People must not come under indiscriminate attack and should be allowed to leave for safer areas, while all those in need of vital medical care should have unhindered and sustained access to medical facilities,” Murphy said.