Knife attack at German festival leaves several injured, dead

The suspect reportedly remains at large, after randomly attacking festival-goers in the western German city of Solingen.

German media reports have indicated that a knife attack targeted a “Festival of Diversity” held to mark the anniversary of the founding of the city of Solingen, leaving several people dead.

An official death toll has not yet been released, but The Associated Press has quoted local police as saying three people were killed and four seriously injured.

Solingen Mayor Tim-Oliver Kurzbach addressed the attack in a statement on social media, confirming that a number of people had been wounded and killed, though he did not provide specifics.

“This evening, we are all facing shock, horror and great sadness in Solingen. We all wanted to celebrate our city’s anniversary together, and now we have to mourn dead and injured people,” Kurzbach wrote.

“It tears my heart apart that there was an attack on our city. I have tears in my eyes when I think of those we have lost. I pray for all those who are still fighting for their lives.”

The Bild newspaper reported that the assailant had fled the scene after attacking festival-goers seemingly at random around 9:45pm local time (19:45 GMT).

The attack took place at the Fronhof, a market square in Solingen where live music was taking place. Law enforcement has cordoned off the city centre as investigations are under way.

A video circulating on social media appeared to show festival organiser Philipp Muller at the event, announcing that nine people were fighting for their lives after the attack.

Solingen, a city of nearly 160,000 residents, sits in western Germany near its border with the Netherlands, in the North Rhine-Westphalia state.

The “Festival of Diversity” began on Friday and was scheduled to be a weekend-long event, designed to celebrate the city’s 650th birthday.

This is a developing story. More details to come.