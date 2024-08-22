Three Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on occupied West Bank

Israeli forces have carried out near-daily raids in the territory, killing more than 600 Palestinians since October.

Three Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli air attack on a house in the Tulkarem refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health says.

The attack on Thursday came as the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said fighters from its Tulkarem Battalion clashed with Israeli soldiers in the camp and detonated explosive devices targeting military vehicles.

“Our fighters continue to clash with the occupation forces and we have achieved direct hits among them,” the Qassam Brigades said.

The Israeli military deployed snipers on roofs and sent in bulldozers to destroy infrastructure.

The Quds News Network posted a video of a fire in the camp following the army’s ground assault on the camp.

Israeli forces also conducted raids in cities and towns across the West Bank, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported, and arrested two teenagers in the town of Deir Ballut and Tubas city.

In the village of Burqa, east of Ramallah, Israeli troops clashed with Palestinians and deployed tear gas, live rounds and sound bombs.

Attacks in the West Bank have surged since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza. Since October 7, Israeli forces have killed more than 600 Palestinians in the West Bank, including 144 children.

In a landmark, yet non-binding ruling, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) last month declared Israel’s continued presence in the occupied Palestinian territory as unlawful and said it should come to an end “as rapidly as possible”.