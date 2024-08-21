Ukraine votes to join ICC as it seeks to bring Russia to justice

Membership of the court, which prosecutes crimes against humanity, also advances Ukraine’s EU aspirations.

Ukraine’s parliament has voted to join the International Criminal Court (ICC), with politicians billing the move as a means of enabling the country to “punish” suspected Russian war criminals.

Parliament voted on Wednesday to ratify the Rome Statute, which paves the way for full membership of the ICC, with 281 in favour of the measure, according to lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak, posting on Telegram.

One politician in the 450-member body voted against ratification, The Kyiv Independent reported.

The ICC prosecutes grave offences like genocide and crimes against humanity, and has the power to issue arrest warrants that its 124 members are obliged to execute.

Last year, the court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his children’s ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova over the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia and Russian-controlled territory.

The Hague-based court issued warrants in June for former Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Valery Gerasimov, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“Ukraine has already worked effectively with the ICC to ensure comprehensive accountability for all Russian atrocities committed in the course of Russian aggression,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on X.

“This work will now be even more effective.”

EU aspirations

Full membership of the ICC also advances Ukraine’s aspiration to eventually join the European Union. All EU member states are signatories and the bloc has been one of the court’s strongest supporters.

Ukraine signed the Rome Statute that founded the court in 2000, but had not ratified it, as some political and military figures expressed fears that Ukrainian soldiers could face prosecution.

In June, senior presidential adviser Iryna Mudra described attempts to hold up the ratification process as a “disinformation campaign” falsely suggesting Ukrainian troops would be more vulnerable to prosecution.

In an interview, she described Kyiv’s bid for ICC membership as “a long journey full of challenges, myths and fears. None of them have been true”.

Zhelezniak said deputies had been presented with letters of support from Ukraine’s General Staff and the head of Kyiv’s military intelligence before voting.

The ratification controversially included a reference to Article 124 of the Rome Statute, which would exempt Ukrainian citizens from being prosecuted for war crimes for seven years, ruling party politician Yevheniia Kravchuk said on Facebook.

“The ratification of the Rome Statute will simultaneously facilitate greater opportunities for punishing Russians and increase the isolation of Russia,” she said.