Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention saw speeches from Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders and possible future first gentleman, Doug Emhoff.

The stage on Chicago’s United Center and McCormick Place was lit up with blue lights and surrounded by enthused, placard-toting supporters for a second day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Tuesday.

From main talking points to key speakers, here are the highlights from the gathering on Tuesday:

The Obamas arrived to support Harris

Former US President Barack Obama delivered the night’s keynote speech, throwing his support behind Democrat Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz.

Obama, who was the country’s Democratic president from 2009 to 2017, spoke for more than half an hour.

He paid tribute to President Joe Biden, who was Obama’s running mate during his time in the Oval Office. He also took the opportunity for a swipe or two at the Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump sees power as nothing more than a means to his own ends,” the 63-year-old former president added.

“We have seen that movie before and we all know that the sequel is usually worse. America is ready for a new chapter. For a new story. We are ready for a President Kamala Harris,” he declared.

Obama’s wife, Michelle Obama, also spoke on Tuesday and was met with roaring applause as she enthusiastically endorsed Harris.

“Hope is making a comeback,” she said.

“Only Kamala Harris truly understands the unseen labour and unwavering commitment that has always made America great.”

Pro-Palestine protesters clashed with police

Protesters calling for the Democrats to cut funding for and to halt arms sales to Israel rallied outside the convention’s venue.

They chanted: “Make it great like ’68” – a reference to the anti-Vietnam War protests that seized the city during the 1968 DNC.

These demonstrators, toting Palestine flags and banners, were met with police in riot gear, who ordered them to disperse and handcuffed them.

The Chicago wing of the National Lawyers Guild said at least 72 people were arrested.

The police response was deemed excessive by those marching outside the event, a stark contrast from the first day of the DNC, where pro-Palestine protesters marched undeterred.

Mohammed Ismail, a 29-year-old psychiatry resident who lives in Chicago, questioned why he and others had been blocked from marching. “It’s not right that we’re sending our tax money to fund an ongoing slaughter, an ongoing genocide,” Ismail told Al Jazeera. “We’re a part of this conflict because our money is paying for it.”

Israel has received diplomatic and financial backing from the Biden administration in its war on Gaza, which continues after nearly 11 months, killing more than 40,000 Palestinian civilians. Most recently, in mid-August, the US cleared the way for $20bn of new arms sales to Israel.

Bernie Sanders calls for a ceasefire in Gaza

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, 82, was met with cheers and applause when he took the stage.

“We’re laying the groundwork for Kamala Harris to become the next president,” he announced to a venue of intent listeners.

The highlight of his address was his call for a ceasefire in Gaza. He also called for the release of Israeli captives in Gaza.

“We must end this horrific war in Gaza,” he said. “Bring home the hostages and demand an immediate ceasefire.”

Sanders recounted the successes of the Democrats under Biden, saying the Biden administration had pulled the country out of financial duress that came as a result of COVID-19.

The independent senator, who is aligned with the Democrats, additionally touched on topics including social class clashes and universal healthcare.

He spoke against the influence of billionaire donors in elections, calling for public funding of elections instead.

“Billionaires in both parties should not be able to buy elections,” he remarked.

Potential inaugural first gentleman: Doug Emhoff made his mark

Kamala Harris’s husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff made a light-hearted address, chronicling how he met Harris who he married in 2014.

He recounted a client setting him up on a blind date with Harris, and poked fun at himself for calling Harris early in the morning and sending her an awkward first voicemail.

With casual gesticulation, Emhoff earned the crowd’s giggles on Tuesday.

“Those of you who belong to blended families know that they can be a little complicated. But as soon as our kids started calling her ‘momala’, I knew we’d be OK,” he said.

Emhoff’s daughter, Ella Emhoff, 25, was also seen at the convention wearing a “Harris-Walz” hat.

If Harris wins the election, her husband will become the country’s first-ever “first gentleman”, where no woman has been elected for the top job so far.

DJ Cassidy’s quirky roll call, Lil Jon and Patti Labelle’s performances

American DJ and producer, DJ Cassidy was lauded for the music he lent the night as he was responsible for the DNC playlist.

While the roll call was done virtually in advance – when each state voted on how many delegates are assigned to each candidate – a ceremonial roll call was carried out anyway.

Cassidy spun a twist on the usually staid procedure by playing a unique track for each state, such as Tupac Shakur’s “California Love” for California.

American rapper, Lil Jon from Atlanta, as well as American R&B singer Patti LaBelle also performed on the second day of the DNC.