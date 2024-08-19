Putin offers to mediate Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal on trip to Baku

Russian President Vladimir Putin says on a visit to Baku that Moscow is still committed to its historical role of mediating peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia despite its war in Ukraine.

Putin was in Azerbaijan on a two-day visit – his first to the oil-rich country since Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2022 and since Baku retook the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave from ethnic Armenian separatists in a September offensive.

Russia has for decades been a traditional mediator between the Caucasus foes, both of which are former Soviet republics, but in the past two years, Moscow has been bogged down by its Ukraine campaign, and Western powers have been playing a larger role in arbitrating the conflict.

“It is widely known that Russia is also facing crises, first of all on the Ukrainian track,” Putin said in Baku on Monday in joint remarks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“However, Russia’s historical involvement in the events in the South Caucasus, even during recent years, makes it necessary for us to participate where needed by the sides, without a doubt.”

Baku’s campaign ended three decades of Armenian separatist rule in Nagorno-Karabakh and soured relations between Yerevan and its traditional ally Moscow. Armenia accused Russia of inaction and has strengthened its ties with Western countries since.

Russia had refused to intervene on Yerevan’s side, and Azerbaijan retook the long-disputed region. After years of conflict, the Armenian population fled the mountainous region out of fear of reprisals – an exodus of more than 100,000 people.

“If we can do something to sign a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, … we will be very happy to,” Putin said.

The Russian leader said that after his Baku visit, he will contact Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to “tell him about the results of our negotiations”.

Aliyev said the security of the region largely depended on the close cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia.

“The new situation [since September] opens up new opportunities for establishing a lasting peace in the South Caucasus,” he said.

After the talks, Putin said the leaders discussed joint initiatives, including the construction of small tankers designed to transport oil from the Caspian and Black Sea regions to the Mediterranean.

Azerbaijan, which lies on the Caspian Sea, is an important energy supplier for the European Union. The country has previously pursued a policy largely independent of Moscow.