Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 904

Ukraine has set up storage facilities in its northern Sumy region to hold and send humanitarian aid to Russian civilians in the Kyiv-held part of Russia’s Kursk region, Ukraine’s Minister of the Interior Ihor Klymenko said.

Nikolai Patrushev, an influential aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, told the Izvestia newspaper in an interview that the West and the United States-led NATO alliance had helped to plan Ukraine’s surprise attack on Russia’s Kursk region. Without “direct support” from the West, Kyiv would not have ventured into Russian territory, he said.